India vs Australia T20 2022 Nagpur tickets: India vs Australia T20 tickets online booking start date at VCA Stadium Jamtha Nagpur

The second of the three upcoming T20Is between India and Australia will be played in Nagpur on September 23 as international cricket will return to the city after almost three years.

The last international match to be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium was an India-Bangladesh T20I in November 2019. In what was the 12th T20I at this venue within a decade, it was only the fourth featuring India.

Australia, on the other hand, have never played a Nagpur T20I in the past. Having said that, the Aussies have taken part in a Test and five ODIs here to win one and lose five between 2008-2019.

Having whitewashed New Zealand in a three-match ODI series at home yesterday, Australia will board a flight to India on Thursday.

Scheduled to be played in Mohali on September 20, the first T20I has witnessed a substantial response from fans resulting in sold out online tickets. Slated to begin on September 11 originally, ticket sales for Mohali T20I had been delayed by a day but it didn’t deter fans from booking tickets in a jiffy.

With 10 days remaining for Nagpur T20I, online ticket sales for general public will commence on September 18 (Sunday). Interested fans will be able to redeem physical tickets till September 22.

Life Members of the VCA Stadium will receive priority in booking tickets for this match. In addition to a Complimentary ticket in the Air-Conditioned Members’ Stand, Life Members will also have an option of buying a maximum of four tickets of any denomination. Having said that, all Life Member transactions will have to be done on September 17 itself for no such tickets and priority will be provided from September 18.

VCA (Vidarbha Cricket Association) have also kept 4,400 tickets aside for school students and differently abled. Each of these tickets will cost an individual INR 100 per ticket.