India vs Australia T20 2022 tickets Mohali: India vs Australia T20 tickets online booking start date at PCA Stadium

India vs Australia T20 2022 tickets start date: Mohali will be hosting the first international match of India’s home season 2022-23.

While the domestic cricket season in India is going to start with Duleep Trophy 2022 in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry tomorrow, India’s international home season will kick-start later this month in the form of a three-match T20I series against Australia.

India, who are currently playing Asia Cup 2022 in the UAE, will return home to host Australia and South Africa for white-ball series before traveling down under for ICC T20 World Cup 2022. All but ruled out of Asia Cup 2022, India would want to field their best combination in six home T20Is to get their act together before a world event.

Australia, on the other hand, are currently in the middle of a three-match ODI series against New Zealand at home. It will be after the third ODI on Sunday that the Aussies will board a flight to India for a brief tour.

India vs Australia T20 2022 tickets start date at PCA Stadium

The first of the three T20Is between India and Australia will be played in Mohali on September 20. A night contest, it will be Punjab Cricket Association Stadium’s first T20I in three years. As far as its last international match is concerned, it had been played in the form of an India-Sri Lanka Test match six months ago.

Perhaps after observing keen interest among fans for the first match of the season, PCA have confirmed that the ticket sales will begin from September 11 (Sunday). Readers must note that both online and offline tickets will be put on sale for general public on the same day.

Having said that, only student tickets will be available for sale at the offline counters outside the stadium. All the students will be able to buy tickets at a discounted price of INR 300. However, the same will only be valid for students with a valid student identification card.

“As of now, we have decided that only student tickets will be available for purchase from PCA counters. After taking suggestions from the concerned, we may allow sale of higher denomination tickets from PCA counters,” a senior official told The Tribune.

As far as the ticket sales for the second and third T20Is in Nagpur and Hyderabad respectively are concerned, they are highly likely to be made available only after September 11.