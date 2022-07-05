Man of the Match today match: Who won Man of the Match in India vs England 5th Test at Edgbaston?

Man of the Match today match: The SportsRush brings you the Man of the Match presentation details of the ENG vs IND Birmingham test.

England defeated India by 7 wickets in the Birmingham test to level the series 2-2. At the end of day three, it was looking like India will win the match easily, but the tide turned in the last two days of the match.

Chasing the record target of 378 runs, both English openers stitched a partnership of 107 runs in just 21.4. The English team suffered a mini-collapse, and they were 109-3 at one stage, but then came the record partnership of Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow.

Both Root and Bairstow stitched an unbeaten partnership of 269 runs to register an easy win for the hosts, securing their individual hundreds in the process. This is the highest ever total that has been chased by the English team in their history.

Man of the Match today match

Jonny Bairstow won the Man of the Award for his brilliant double hundreds in the Edgbaston Test. Bairstow’s knock played a big part in stabilizing England’s 1st innings as the rest of the batters failed miserably in that innings.

At the presentation ceremony, Bairstow said that the last month has been fantastic for him, and he loves putting the pressure back on the opposition. He also expressed the delight of having a full crowd on the final day of the test match.

“It’s great fun at the moment, this last month has been fantastic, we can see the smile on the boys’ faces. I’ve stripped it all back to the basics, I’m not a big fan of bubbles and sitting in rooms playing computer games, but it’s great to be back, day five sold out in 90 minutes,” Jonny Bairstow said.

“It’s about having the enjoyment factor, not afraid of failing, putting the pressure back on the opposition, we’re going to lose games along the way, but the positive brand is fun to play.”

Jonny Bairstow has been terrific in 2022 so far. He has played eight matches this year, where he has scored 1066 runs at an average of 82.00, courtesy of six centuries and a solitary half-century.