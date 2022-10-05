India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel in India and South Africa: When and where to watch IND vs SA Lucknow ODI?

India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel in India and South Africa: The SportsRush brings you the broadcast details of IND vs SA ODIs.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia, India and South Africa will go ahead against each other in a 3-match ODI series. Lucknow, Ranchi and Delhi will be hosting the 3 ODIs of the series.

Team India have decided to rest their main players for the series, where Shikhar Dhawan will lead the side and Shreyas Iyer will be his deputy. Rajat Patidar and Rahul Tripathi can get their chances in this series. Mohammed Siraj and Deepak Chahar will be leading the pace attack, whereas Kuldeep Yadav will lead the spin attack.

South Africa could not win the T20I series, but they will fancy their chances in the ODI series as many of the Indian team players are resting. Jannemalan Malan will be a part of the ODI side, and he will be opening the innings for South Africa. The bowling of the side looks really good on the paper.

After the T20I series, it’s time for the South Africa vs India series. The stadiums are expected to be filled for the series, and the fans around India and South Africa can watch the match on their TV Sets as well. For crowd entertainment, the match will be available in different languages for the fans.

In India, Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the series, and the games will be available in 4 different languages i.e Hindi, English, Tamil and Kannada. A brilliant panel of commentators such as Harsha Bhogle, Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar, Aakash Chopra, etc will hold the mic to broadcast the match.

Star Sports 1/HD (English), Star Sports 1 HD/Hindi (Hindi), Star Sports Kannada/HD (Kannada) and Star Sports Tamil/HD (Tamil) will televise the match in India. DD Sports will also broadcast the match in India for DD Free Dish platforms. Disney+Hostar will broadcast the match digitally in India.

For the audience in South Africa, SuperSport will televise the ODI Series, whereas SuperSports digital platform will broadcast the match digitally on both the app and website.