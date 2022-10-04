India vs South Africa live streaming online free: India vs South Africa live streaming OTT app free streaming link

India vs South Africa live streaming online free: The SportsRush brings you the streaming details of IND vs SA 3rd T20I.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia, every T20I match has its own value as the teams are trying to figure out their best possible combination ahead of the big event. The series is already decided, but both India and South Africa will give their best in the 3rd T20I in Indore.

Team India have decided to rest the batting duo of KL Rahul and Virat Kohli in this match. Suryakumar Yadav is in excellent form, and he will enjoy batting at the batting-friendly wicket in Indore. Yuzvendra Chahal has not played a single match in the series, whereas Mohammed Siraj can also be tested, who is in the frame for a World Cup spot.

This match will be the last T20I game for South Africa ahead of the World Cup, and they have some questions to answer. The Proteas have played some brilliant T20I cricket this year, and they would want to end the series on a good note. David Miller will again eye a brilliant performance with the bat.

After a high-scoring game in Guwahati, all the eyes are on Indore’s T20I, and considering the pitch at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, another high-scoring encounter is on the cards. The stadium is expected to be full, and fans around the world will also watch the match on their TV sets.

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian cricket team’s home matches, and the 3rd T20I between India and South Africa will be televised on the different channels of the Star Sports Network in multiple languages.

Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD will televise the match in England and Hindi respectively. Apart from Hindi and English, the match will be televised in Tamil and Kannada as well on Star Sports Tamil/HD and Star Sports Kannada/HD. So, the fans have a wide variety to choose from.

Digitally, the match will be streamed live on Disney+Hostar. The users will be able to watch the match in multiple languages on the streaming platform as well. However, the match is not free to stream, and the fans will have to buy one of the three packs of Hotstar in order to watch the match. There is no other official way to stream the match for free online.

DD Sports will also broadcast the match as per government regulations, and it is available on DD Free Dish platforms.