India vs West Indies 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel name in India and US: When and where to watch IND vs WI Tarouba T20I?

India vs West Indies 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of 1st WI vs IND T20I.

India’s tour of West Indies 2022 will enter its second leg in the form of a five-match T20I series beginning with the first T20I in Tarouba tonight. The match will be remembered in history as the first international match to be played at the Brian Lara Stadium.

In what is going to be only the eighth bilateral T20I series between West Indies and India, India have a 5-2 series lead to their name. As far as playing in West Indies is concerned, it will be for the first time when these two teams will be playing more than one match of their bilateral T20I series in the Caribbean.

West Indies, who haven’t won a match against India across formats in over 30 months (losing 11 in a row), have won only two out of their last 28 matches across formats against this opposition. Wanting to end this victory drought, the home team would want to get the ball rolling in the best possible manner on Friday.

As far as India are concerned, they would want be eyeing to further fine-tune their T20 skills under captain Rohit Sharma. While several first-choice players have been rested for this series, India would still be playing for clarity of thought with respect to their squad for the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

India vs West Indies 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel name in India and US

The unwanted trend of international cricket in West Indies and some other countries not available for the television audiences in India has taken a minor halt as Doordarshan Sports has the television rights for India’s tour of West Indies 2022. Click here to know about the exact channel number for various platforms like Dish TV, Airtel DTH etc.

ALSO READ: West Indies vs India all match T20I result list

Streaming platform FanCode, which has been streaming international cricket in West Indies for the Indian audiences in the recent years, will live stream the T20I series as well.

Fans, who wish to buy a pass for the remainder of this tour (five T20Is), will have to pay a nominal price of INR 99 on the website or mobile application of FanCode. Interestingly, a novel development will allow fans to watch the whole tour without any ads by spending a total of INR 169.

I am watching India play an international match. An over got completed. No ad. I am watching the cricketers. Now a close-up of the pitch. The scorecard. I saw the bowler take the ball. He has not yet started his run up. In 2022. Unbelievable. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) July 22, 2022

As far as local fans in the Caribbean are concerned, they will be able to follow this series on ESPN Caribbean. Meanwhile, fans living in USA and UK will be able to watch Tarouba T20I on ESPN+ and BT Sport respectively.

Date – 29/07/2022 (Friday).

Match start Time – 10:30 AM (local) and 08:00 PM (India).

TV Channel – Doordarshan Sports (India), ESPN Caribbean (Caribbean), ESPN+ (USA) and BT Sport (UK).

Online platform – FanCode (India).