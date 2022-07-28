India Women vs Australia Women T20 Live Telecast Channel in India and Australia: When and where to watch IND-W vs AUS-W Edgbaston T20I?

India Women vs Australia Women T20 Live Telecast: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of AUS-W vs IND-W T20I.

July 29, 2022, will be etched in the history of Women’s Cricket for it will witness their entrance into Commonwealth Games for the first time ever. While cricket, as a sport, will return to the Games after 24 years, it will be the first instance of Women’s Cricket at this stage.

A total of eight cricket teams have been divided into a couple of groups for Commonwealth Games 2022. Top two teams from both the groups will qualify for the semi-finals.

Group A – Australia, India, Pakistan, Barbados

Group – New Zealand, South Africa, England, Sri Lanka

The first match of a 10-day tournament will be a Group A encounter played between Australia Women and India Women at Edgbaston. The two arch-rivals will be facing each other in a T20I just over 10 and a half months after their last three-match series down under.

ALSO READ: AUS-W vs IND-W T20I Pitch Report Edgbaston, Birmingham

In their 13-year history of playing the shortest format against each other, Australia and India have locked horns in 23 T20Is with the Australians winning 16 as compared to just six Indian wins. Australia, sitting T20I Champions, had also defeated India in their solitary T20I in England 11 years ago. Out of four T20Is on neutral venues, Australia have won three and lost one over the years.

India Women vs Australia Women T20 Live Telecast Channel in India

Sony Sports Network will be televising Commonwealth Games Women’s Cricket Competition 2022 in India. As is the case during any major cricketing event, Sony have made arrangements for commentary panels in English and Hindi.

Indians fans must note that they will be able to watch this tournament in English commentary on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 4 and Sony SIX. Fans, who prefer to watch matches in Hindi commentary, will have to switch to Sony TEN 3.

Online users in India can stream the match on Sony’s streaming application named Sony LIV. It is worth mentioning that fans no longer have the option of watching the match on Airtel Xstream app as Sony Network’s channels are no longer available on this platform.

As far as the Australian fans back home are concerned, they will be able to watch Birmingham T20I on their televisions by tuning in to Channel Seven.

🇮🇳 🆚 🇵🇰 👉 A Dhamaal clash that the 🌏 stops for 🔥 Who will you be cheering for? 📣 Watch the #WomenInBlue take on Pakistan at #CWG2022 on 31st July, 3:30 PM onwards only on #SonySportsNetwork 📺🍿#B2022 #SirfSonyPeDikhega pic.twitter.com/OQOrgQvZh1 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 27, 2022

Date – 29/07/2022 (Friday).

Match start Time – 12:00 PM (local), 04:30 PM (India) and 09:00 PM (Australia).

TV Channel – Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4 and Sony SIX (India) and Channel Seven (Australia).

Online platform – Sony LIV (India) and 7Plus (Australia).