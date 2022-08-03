India Women vs Barbados Women T20 Live Telecast Channel in India and UK: When and where to watch IND W vs BRB W Birmingham T20?

India Women vs Barbados Women T20 Live Telecast Channel: The winner of the match will go through to the knockouts of the tournament.

India Women will take on Barbados Women in their last league game of the Commonwealth Games 2022 at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham. The match will start at 10:30 PM IST.

Both teams have suffered defeats against Australia, whereas they have been successful in defeating Pakistan. The winner of this match will qualify for the semi-finals, whereas the losing team will bow out of the tournament. The Indian team is looking in good rhythm, and they will go as the favourites in this match.

The batting of the Indian side is looking great, whereas the bowlers of the team have also done their job quite well with the bat. There is clear inexperience in the Barbados side, and they will need to punch above their weights.

India Women vs Barbados Women T20 Live Telecast Channel

The match between India Women and Barbados Women will be watched with great interest as the winner of this match will qualify for the semi-finals of the tournament. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Commonwealth Games in India, and the match will be live on the same.

The viewers can watch the match in multiple languages on different channels of the Sony Sports Network. Sony Ten 3 will broadcast the match in Hindi, whereas the match will be available in English commentary on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 4. Apart from the Sony Network, this match will be televised live on Doordarshan as well.

How successful will the opening pair of Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana be in the ongoing #B2022? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/STTJk2veJM — Women’s CricZone #B2022 (@WomensCricZone) August 2, 2022

Digitally, the match will be streamed live on Sony Liv App and website. However, the viewers will have to buy the premium pack on the website to watch the Commonwealth Games by paying a subscription fee.

BBC is the official broadcaster of the Commonwealth Games in the UK, and the match will be live on any of the sports channels of the BBC in the UK.