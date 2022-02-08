NZ-W vs IND-W Head to Head Record in T20s | New Zealand Women vs India Women T20I stats | Queenstown stadium records

NZ-W vs IND-W Head to Head Record: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the first NZ-W vs IND-W T20I.

India Women’s tour of New Zealand 2022 will kick-start with the first T20I scheduled to be played at the John Davies Oval tomorrow. Apart from a one-off T20I, India will play a five-match ODI series before the all-important ICC Women’s World Cup 2022.

Having last played a bilateral series in the shortest format during India’s tour of New Zealand 2019, the two teams will be locking horns in a bilateral T20I after three years.

Queenstown, which has hosted a total of seven completed Men’s ODIs and a lone Women’s ODI, will be hosting a T20I for the first time on Monday. Hence, there aren’t any T20I stats for this venue.

NZ-W vs IND-W Head to Head Record in T20s

Total number of matches played: 12

Matches won by NZ-W: 8

Matches won by IND-W: 4

Matches played in New Zealand: 3 (NZ-W 3, IND-W 0)

Matches played in India: 3 (NZ-W 2, IND-W 1)

Most runs for NZ-W: 295 (Sophie Devine)

Most runs for IND-W: 198 (Harmanpreet Kaur)

Most wickets for NZ-W: 12 (Sophie Devine)

Most wickets for IND-W: 10 (Poonam Yadav)

Most catches for NZ-W: 6 (Amy Satterthwaite)

Most catches for IND-W: 8 (Harmanpreet Kaur)

India Women and New Zealand Women’s last T20I against each other was a league match of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 in Melbourne.

Asked to bat first by Sophie Devine, India had posted 133/8 in 20 overs on the back of opening batter Shafali Verma scoring a stroke-filled 46 (34) with the help of four fours and three sixes.

An all-round bowling performance comprising of each bowler picking a wicket was enough for India to register a 3-run victory despite New Zealand scoring 30 runs off the last two overs.