India Women vs Pakistan Women Live Telecast Channel in India and Pakistan: When and where to watch IND-W vs PAK-W Women’s World Cup ODI?

India Women vs Pakistan Women Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the live streaming details of IND-W vs PAK-W ODI.

Fierce rivals India Women and Pakistan Women will take the field for their first match of the ongoing 12th edition of the ICC Women’s World Cup at the Bay Oval on Sunday.

Set to face each other in an ODI after almost half-a-decade, expect both the teams to vie for an early advantage in the competition. Considering how rarely these two teams play against each other due to non-cricket related reasons, expect fans across the globe to enjoy this match.

India, who easily take the honours when it comes to head-to-head ODI record against Pakistan over the years, also have an advantage of winning their solitary Mount Maunganui WODI. Pakistan Women, on the other hand, have neither won an ODI against India Women nor played an ODI at this venue.

India Women vs Pakistan Women Live Telecast Channel in India and Pakistan

Star Sports Network are broadcasting the live streaming of Women’s World Cup 2022 in India. As has been the case with any ICC event at Star Sports, they have arranged extensive coverage for this tournament as well.

Mount Maunganui ODI between India Women and Pakistan Women will be televised on Star Sports 2/2 HD and Star Sports 3 in India which includes commentary panels in English and Hindi respectively.

Online users can stream the match on Star’s streaming application named Disney+Hotstar with a paid subscription. It is worth mentioning that the match won’t be available on any other streaming platform in India.

I wish every member of the Indian women’s cricket team the very best for the #CWC22 .Entire nation is supporting you and we are sure you will make us proud#INDvPAK #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/x5Cx7b1Ngg — Pooja Bishnoi (@poojabishnoi36) March 5, 2022

As far as the fans in Pakistan are concerned, they will be able to watch this ODI on their televisions by tuning in to PTV Sports and A Sports. Local fans in New Zealand will have to tune in to Sky Sports Cricket to watch the two arch-rivals in action.

Fans in USA and Canada, on the other hand, will be able to watch this match on Willow TV. Readers must note that streaming platforms for USA and Canada will differ in ESPN+ and Hotstar respectively.

When and where to watch IND-W vs PAK-W Women’s World Cup ODI?

Date – 06/03/2022 (Sunday).

Match start Time – 06:30 AM (India) and 06:00 AM (Pakistan).

TV Channel – Star Sports Network (India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Nepal and Bhutan), PTV Sports and A Sports (Pakistan), Sky Sports Cricket (New Zealand and UK) and Willow TV (USA and Canada).

Online platform – Disney+Hotstar (India, Malaysia, Singapore and Hong Kong), PTV and ARY App (Pakistan), Yupp TV (Sri Lanka, Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan, Europe, South America, Afghanistan), Sky Now and Sky Go (New Zealand), Sky Go and Sky Sports YouTube (UK), ESPN+ (USA) and Hotstar (Canada).