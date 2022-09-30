Indian cricket commentators: IND vs SA commentators Star Sports full list

Indian cricket commentators: The SportsRush brings you the list of commentators for the India vs South Africa series.

South Africa and India are up against each other in the current 3-match T20I series. After the T20I series, there will be 3 ODIs as well. This is the last T20I series for India ahead of the T20 World Cup, and they would want to make their combinations right.

India won the 1st T20I, and they will look to seal the series by winning the 2nd T20I in Guwahati. Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the series, and he has been replaced by Mohammed Siraj. Suryakumar Yadav has been in great form for the Indian team with the bat.

South Africa were dismantled in the last T20I, but it does not reflect the quality of their squad. They have played some excellent cricket this season, and the batters of the side are capable of scoring big runs. The bowling unit of the side is one of the best as well.

Indian cricket commentators

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the India vs South Africa series, and they have brilliant names on their team to call out the matches for the audience. The matches are being broadcasted in different languages, and they have respective teams for the same.

Former Indian batter Robin Uthappa has made his debut in the commentary box, and he is doing the Hindi commentary for the broadcaster. Aakash Chopra is the main Hindi commentator of the Star Sports network, and he is also in the commentary box doing his job.

The duo of Ravi Shastri and Sunil Gavaskar is also back in the box. After the Indian coaching job, Shastri is now a regular name in the commentary box, and he is hosting the presentations as well. Shastri and Gavaskar, along with Ajit Agarkar are doing commentary in both English and Hindi.

Zimbabwe’s Pommie Mbangwa and Harsha Bhogle are other important names in the English commentary box. As far as the Hindi commentary is concerned, Jatin Sapru and Sajay Bangar are other promising names doing their job.

English commentators: Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar, Harsha Bhogle, Ajit Agarkar, Murali Kartik & Pommie Mbangwa.

Hindi commentators: Jatin Sapru, Aakash Chopra, Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar, Ajit Agarkar, Robin Uthappa & Sanjay Bangar.