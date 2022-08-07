INDW vs AUSW Live Watch Online free streaming link: INDW final match vs AUSW T20 on which channel

INDW vs AUSW Live Watch Online: The two ace teams will lock horns in a Gold Medal match at Edgbaston tonight.

Not many would have expected Australia Women and India Women to lock horns in another final of a multi-team world tournament almost 30 months after the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 in Melbourne.

A perfect opportunity for India to take revenge of multiple losses against this opposition in this format will be yet another opportunity for the Aussies to prove their mettle in Women’s cricket. Been a cut above the rest for years now, a Gold Medal will further demonstrate the truth behind this Australian team’s prowess.

Lots to gain for India from this match, there wouldn’t be any better validation than defeating Australia in the final tonight. Readers must note that the last of India’s six T20I victories (in 24 matches) against Australia had come over two and a half years ago. Since then, Australia have won all the four completed T20Is against India.

INDW final match vs AUSW T20 on which channel

Sony Sports Network is televising Commonwealth Games 2022 Women’s Cricket Competition in India. The all-important final match will be televised on Sony TEN 1 on Sony TEN 3 in English and Hindi commentary respectively.

, Fasten your seatbelts as Women in Blue gear up for their final challenge against the mighty #BirminghamMeinJitegaHindustanHamara #B2022 #CWG2022 #SirfSonyPeDikhega pic.twitter.com/3Ws1fCN7oP — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 7, 2022

As far as fans in Australia are concerned, they will be able to watch Birmingham T20I on their televisions by tuning in to Channel Seven.

INDW vs AUSW Live Watch Online free streaming link

Online users in India can stream the match on Sony’s streaming application named Sony LIV. It is worth mentioning that fans no longer have the option of watching the match on Airtel Xstream app as Sony Network’s channels are no longer available on this platform.

It is noteworthy that fans will be requiring a paid Sony LIV subscription in order to watch this match and that no platform is streaming Commonwealth Games 2022 for free in India legally. Similarly, Australian fans will be needing a 7Plus subscription to watch this final.