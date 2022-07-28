INDW vs AUSW T20 head to head: IND vs AUS Women head to head record in T20

INDW vs AUSW T20 head to head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for AUS-W vs IND-W T20I.

The first cricket match of Commonwealth Games 2022 Women’s Cricket Competition will be played between Australia Women and India Women in Birmingham tomorrow. The historic match will form the first-ever impression of Women’s Cricket in Commonwealth Games.

Having hosted a T20I against the Indian mean’s team as recent as this month, Edgbaston will be rarely hosting an international women’s cricket match without England. Australia and India, who have locked horns against each other in four women’s T20Is at neutral venues till date, will be adding to their tally on Friday.

Australia, who’ve won their last three completed T20Is against India, would be confident of flexing their muscle yet again on the world stage. Readers must note that the Aussies lead India by 16-6 in 23 Women’s T20Is played across the last 14 years.

. Edgbaston hosted the inaugural Women’s World Cup Final. . Edgbaston will host first ever Women’s T20 competition at Commonwealth Games. . #Edgbaston | #B2022 pic.twitter.com/Vg22Ck5y4A — Edgbaston (@Edgbaston) July 28, 2022

The last T20I between these two teams had been played at the Carrara Oval some nine months ago. Last of a three-match bilateral series, it had been won by Australia Women after India Women failed to chase a 150-run target.

INDW vs AUSW T20 head to head record

Total number of matches played: 23

Matches won by AUS-W: 16

Matches won by IND-W: 6

Matches played in England: 1 (AUS-W 1, IND-W 0)

Matches played at neutral venues: 4 (AUS-W 3, IND-W 1)

Matches played at Edgbaston: 0 (ENG 0, SA 0)

AUS-W average score against IND-W: 140.6

IND-W average score against AUS-W: 126.6

Most runs for AUS-W: 487 (Beth Mooney)

Most runs for IND-W: 474 (Harmanpreet Kaur)

Most wickets for AUS-W: 22 (Ellyse Perry)

Most wickets for IND-W: 15 (Rajeshwari Gayakwad)

Most catches for AUS-W: 11 (Nicola Carey)

Most catches for IND-W: 4 (Taniya Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).