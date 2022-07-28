Commonwealth Games 2022 All Teams Squads and Player List

Commonwealth Games 2022 All Teams Squads: The sport will be part of the Games’ for the second time ever this year in Birmingham.

Team India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur will take the Australian challenge to mark the commencement of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in the England city of Birmingham tomorrow.

In what will become a historic first, top eight women’s team from amongst the Commonwealth group of nations would partake in the games, with hosts England as the automatic entrant on virtue of being the hosts.

For those unaware, men’s Cricket was part of the Commonwealth Games in the year 1998 in Malaysia, where South Africa bagged the Gold medal defeating Australia in the ODI format.

While Women’s and T20 Cricket are set to mark their debut, the sport will make an entry in the Games’ after 24 years.

Team India, are placed alongside Australia, Pakistan and Barbados in Group ‘A’, while New Zealand, South Africa, England, and Sri Lanka are the teams in Group ‘B’.

The Edgbaston Cricket Ground would host all the CWC 2022 Cricket matches, with the Gold Medal and Bronze medal matches scheduled to take place on August 7, 2022.

Commonwealth Games 2022 All Teams Squads

All the eight countries had announced their respective squads by last week. While Barbados were selected to represent the West Indies, by virtue of being the Twenty20 Blaze defending champions, Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by 22 runs in the final of the CWG qualifier, to qualify as the eighth side in the Games. The rest of the five countries qualified on the basis of the ICC women’s T20I rankings.

India

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Taniya Sapna Bhatia, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana.

Australia

Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes, Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Amanda-Jade Wellington.

Barbados

Aaliyah Alleyne, Shanika Bruce, Shai Carrington, Shaunte Carrington, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Keila Elliott, Trishan Holder, Kycia Knight, Kyshona Knight, Hayley Matthews, Alisa Scantlebury, Shakera Selman, Tiffany Thorpe, Aaliyah Williams.

England

Heather Knight (c), Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Nat Sciver, Bryony Smith, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt.

New Zealand

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Claudia Green, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Amelia Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Jess McFadyen, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

Pakistan

Bismah Maroof (c), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan.

South Africa

Suné Luus (c), Chloé Tryon, Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Mignon du Preez, Lara Goodall, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Delmi Tucker, Laura Wolvaardt.

Sri Lanka

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Malsha Shehani, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Ama Kanchana, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Sugandika Kumari, Rashmi de Silva, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Anushka Sanjeewani.