KL Rahul IPL 2022 price: How much is Lucknow IPL team paying KL Rahul and Rashid Khan ahead of IPL 2022 auctions??

KL Rahul IPL 2022 price: If reports are to be believed KL Rahul and Rashid Khan have been offered a huge amount by Lucknow-based franchise

The day is just a few hours away when the initial eight IPL franchises would submit and thereby announce their list of retained players ahead of the mega auctions likely to take place by January next year.

The retention event is promised to be an absolute cracker as fans and experts of the game would not only have a keen eye on the players the teams would be retaining, but also on the ones omitted by them.

The two new IPL teams- Lucknow and Ahmedabad would also thereby get an opportunity to plan and brainstorm as to who would be the 3 players they negotiate with, to draft them into their respective sides- the deadline for which is December 25.

However, one of the two new franchises, have reportedly surrounded themselves in some spot of bother.

KL Rahul IPL 2022 price: Has Lucknow team put KL Rahul and Rashid Khan in trouble?

As per a report by Inside Sport, the Lucknow franchise led by Sanjiv Goenka’s RPSG Group, has been accused of players’ poaching and their unlawful persuasion.

As per the above mentioned source of information, the two current IPL franchises- Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have complained to the BCCI for ‘pursuing & poaching’ KL Rahul and Rashid Khan to leave their franchises.

“Poaching of players is not right in football and the same goes for cricket. I understand the new teams will be eager to get the best players but offering insane sums only contributes to disrespecting the existing teams. KL Rahul has been a valuable player and manipulating him to leave the team is not right,” a franchise official told InsideSport.

The RPSG-backed new Lucknow franchise reportedly offered in excess of INR 20 Crore to KL Rahul to leave Punjab Kings. They also extended an INR 16 Crore offer to Rashid Khan of Sunrisers Hyderabad for the same.

“We haven’t received any letter but we have received a verbal complaint from two franchises about players poaching by Lucknow team. We are looking into it, and we will take appropriate action if it proves to be true. We don’t want to disturb the balance. You cannot avoid such things when there is fierce competition. But it’s not fair to the existing teams when they are trying to balance everything,” remarked a senior BCCI official as per InsideSport.

Can KL Rahul and Rashid Khan be banned from IPL 2022?

It is worth of a mention that Punjab Kings’ incumbent skipper KL Rahul, had mutually decided by his franchise (as per reports) that he won’t continue to offer his services for them after yet another ordinary performance by the team in IPL 2021. If recent reports are to be believed, he was approached by the Lucknow-based franchise with an offer to lead their team in IPL 2022, and that Rahul had in fact accepted their offer.

But, as per the new details that have emerged, the Goenka-led franchise has offered a whooping sum in excess of INR 20 Crores to join and perhaps lead their side.

Rashid Khan of the Sunrisers, on the other hand has been reportedly offered something around INR 16 Crores.

As per Cricbuzz, Rashid has been involved in some serious negotiations by SRH management off-late over his retention spot.

The leg-spinner is reportedly, unhappy with his incumbent franchises’ decision to retain him at the second spot, which would fetch him a total of INR 12 Crores, as SRH is most likely to retain only a couple of players.

As of now, the BCCI has received no official complaint regarding the aforementioned issue. But, if a probe is on, and either one of Rahul or Rashid or both are found guilty, they can be suspended by the board. As per IPL and BCCI guidelines, players are not allowed to talk to other franchises apart from the trading window as they remain under contract till November 30.

Previously, in 2010, the BCCI had suspended Ravindra Jadeja for talking to other franchises while still under contract with Rajasthan Royals.

