Sunrisers Hyderabad retained players IPL 2022: Why SRH did not retain Rashid Khan ahead of IPL 2022 auctions?

Sunrisers Hyderabad retained players IPL 2022: Reports are rife that SRH might not retain their champion Afghan bowler Rashid Khan

With the deadline for the announcement date of finalising and submitting the retention names just four days away (by November 30), the various franchises have started opening up their cards for the same.

The biggest and the first name to have received a confirmation nod as far as the retentions are concerned, was Mahendra Singh Dhoni from the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) camp- who the franchise retained for as many as three years.

Rohit Sharma (MI) and Virat Kohli (RCB) were the other two star players who were retained (along expected lines) by their respective franchises before the mega auctions slated to take place in January next year.

Thus, apart from the Delhi Capitals– who officially announced their 4 retained players on November 25, no other franchise has come up with an official announcement, with only a few confirmed names and other tentative names been disclosed so far.

As far as the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) camp is concerned, a disastrous season in IPL 2021 is perhaps taking a toll on their decision making as far as retaining their players is concerned.

Sunrisers Hyderabad retained players IPL 2022: Rashid Khan not to be retained by SRH?

With the run of form David Warner exhibited in the recently concluded T20 World Cup, he would have been an automatic retention choice for any IPL franchise. But not for the Sunrisers.

Ever since he was dropped from the side during the UAE leg of IPL 2021, his relationship with the franchise owners have only gone downhill, with Warner himself expressing his disappointment with them since he was dropped.

If this was not it, SRH have now found themselves in deep waters as there are hard bargains going on between them and their star Afghan leg-break bowler- Rashid Khan over the retention issue.

If input from the Cricket website Cricbuzz is to be believed, SRH might go to the auction table next year with only one retention- Kane Williamson.

The incumbent SRH and New Zealand skipper is reportedly the first player SRH has made up their mind to retain, with Rashid Khan taking up the second retention spot. Rashid, purportedly isn’t convinced with the second spot, which would fetch him a maximum of INR 11 Crores (in case of 3 retentions) or INR 10 Crores (in case of 2 retentions).

This is where a hard bargain is going on between the two parties, and it wouldn’t be surprising if we see Rashid Khan playing for one of the two debutant franchises, or under the hammer at the auctions.

Having said that, SRH might as well manage to bargain with him, as losing him might prove be their costliest miss given what he brings to their table.