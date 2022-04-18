IPL 2022 documentary: 2022 IPL documentary name, release date and other details

IPL 2022 documentary: BCCI is planning to create a documentary of the IPL 2022 season covering all the 10 franchises.

Sports documentaries have gained a lot of popularity around the world. In cricket, Amazon Prime’s “The Test: A New Era for Australia’s Team” gained a lot of popularity which covered the journey of the Australian team. All the on-field and off-field activities were properly shown in the documentary.

Netflix also showcased Mumbai Indians IPL 2018 journey in their show, whereas Hotstar broadcasted the “Roar of the Lion” documentary about Chennai Super Kings’s comeback in the IPL 2018 season after a two years break. Amazon Prime Video also cover full footballing seasons of the teams around the world on their platform.

IPL 2022 documentary

In a treat for the cricket fans, BCCI is planning to make a documentary on the IPL 2022 teams. According to News9, The documentary will cover all the on-field and off-field activities of all the franchises. To do the same, a five-member crew has been allotted with each of the ten franchises, and they are a part of bio-bubble as well.

The on-field action is clearly visible to everyone, but getting to know what happens off-field brings another level of excitement to the fans. This documentary will highlight all the highs and lows of the biggest cricket league around the world. A central crew of five members will also monitor things.

The BCCI working on IPL Documentary involving all 10 IPL franchises. (According to News9) — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) April 18, 2022

The broadcasting details of the documentary are not known yet. BCCI will engage and meet with several OTT platforms in order to strike a deal. Considering the brand value and popularity of the Indian Premier League, the rights will be sold at a very hefty price.

Generally, the documentaries like these take a lot of post-production time, so the documentary should take some months to release after the end of IPL 2022.