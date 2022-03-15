IPL 2022 final winner: How will IPL 2022 winner be decided in case of tied super overs?

IPL 2022 final winner: The BCCI has decided upon the scenario in case the winner of the final is to be determined via a Super Over.

The commencement of the 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is just around the corner, with each of the ten franchises gearing themselves up with their eyes gazing at the coveted silverware.

Meanwhile, the BCCI (Board of control for Cricket in India), on Tuesday, came up with certain change in rules and minor tweaks which would be observed from this season onwards.

The upcoming season would be played with a ‘new catch rule‘, the addition of an extra DRS, and a possible rescheduling of matches in case of a COVID-19 outbreak within the contingent-as was observed during the previous edition of the Big Bash League (BBL).

Furthermore, the IPL has also decided upon the basis for determining the winner of the grand finale, in case the same ends up in a tie.

READ: The things went down to the wire as @DelhiCapitals edged out @SunRisers in the first Super Over-finish of the #VIVOIPL 2021. 👌👌 #SRHvDC More on that thriller 👇https://t.co/b5T2f0TUDG — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 25, 2021

IPL 2022 final winner

In case the “conditions do not permit a Super Over, or subsequent Super Overs within the time available”, the winner of IPL 2022 would be decided on basis the the two teams’ rankings at the end of the league stage.

This means that the team which would’ve been ranked higher at the points table before the beginning of the playoffs, would be adjudged the season’s winner if conditions do not permit further play post the tie.

It is worth of a mention that during the previous edition of the league, the IPL had come up with a time restriction, wherein both the teams had to get done with the Super Over, or a subsequent Super Over in case of a tie, within one hour from the point at which the match ended in a tie initially (read more on the same here).