BBL Latest News: Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers officially postponed due to 13 Covid positive cases in Brisbane Heat

BBL Latest News: Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers has been postponed again after 13 positive cases came out in the PCR tests of Brisbane Heat.

BBL 2021-22 is under a huge Covid scare, and every team is getting affected by it. In the latest setback, a total of 13 players of Brisbane Heat have been tested Covid positive in RT-PCR tests. There were some positive cases in antigen tests, which led to the postponement of the Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers game. However, the latest PCR tests have confirmed that there are a total of 13 positive cases in the Brisbane Heat Camp.

Earlier a total of 15 positive cases were found in Melbourne Stars camp, but two cases were revealed later. Nine players of the Stars are positive, whereas there are eight staff members as well. In the latest casualty, Melbourne Stars have confirmed that side’s captain Glenn Maxwell also has a positive antigen test.

Apart from Melbourne Stars and Brisbane Heat, Sydney Thunder also have four covid positive cases. Perth Scorchers also missed Nick Hobson and Matthew Kelly in the last game due to Covid.

BBL Latest News: Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers officially postponed

Big Bash authorities have confirmed via a statement that the game between Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers has been postponed indefinitely. There are multiple positive cases in the Brisbane Heat camp, and the match won’t go ahead. Brisbane Heat is now trying to rope in local replacement players to participate in the tournament.

“Tonight’s KFC Big Bash League match between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers at Metricon Stadium has been postponed,” the statement read.

“Twelve Heat players today returned positive PCR tests for COVID-19 and are currently isolating.”

“The League will advise a new date for the match as soon as possible.”

Unfortunately we’ve had to postpone tonight’s Heat v Sixers clash 😔 Strikers v Hurricanes will now start at 7:15PM AEDT ⏱ #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/W77tHZ5AQm — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 5, 2022

Brisbane Heat are set to face the Renegades in Geelong on 6th January, but that game is under doubt. In the last round of BBL testing, Melbourne Renegades became the latest club to report a covid case. The club confirmed in a statement about the same.