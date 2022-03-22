IPL 2022 tickets Pune: How to book IPL tickets 2022 online?

IPL 2022 tickets Pune: It will be for the first time that Pune will be hosting 15 league matches of an Indian Premier League season.

MCA (Maharashtra Cricket Association) Stadium, Pune, is one of the four venues which will be joining hands to host 70 league matches of the upcoming 15th season of the Indian Premier League.

Scheduled to host the biggest T20 competition in the world after four years, it is for the first time that Pune has been allotted as many as 15 IPL league stage matches.

Previous instances of IPL matches being conducted at the MCA Stadium are IPL 2012 and 2013 (home ground to Pune Warriors India), IPL 2015 (home ground to the then Kings XI Punjab), IPL 2016 and 2017 (home ground to Rising Pune Surgiants) and IPL 2018 (home ground to Chennai Super Kings).

As far as IPL 2022 is concerned, readers must note that each of the 10 teams will be playing thrice in Pune in the league phase.

IPL 2022 tickets Pune

Considering the number of years for which Pune hasn’t hosted an IPL match and the number (and quality) of players who will be playing in the city this season, one doesn’t need to explain why fans are eagerly waiting for ticket sales to start.

Having last hosted a T20I more than a couple of years ago, cricket-crazy fans of the city are expected to register a sold out venue albeit in a restricted capacity adopted as a precautionary measure with respect to COVID-19.

Having said that, another day is about to pass without any knowledge on the start date of ticket sales either in Pune or Mumbai. Once an official confirmation arrives, we will update our readers with detailed steps on how to book IPL 2022 tickets via an online platform. It also remains to be known if IPL 2022 tickets will be available at stadium box-office or not.