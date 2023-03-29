HomeSearch

IPL 2023 Replacement Players List: How Many Players have been Ruled Out of IPL 2023?

Dixit Bhargav
|Published 29/03/2023

Rishabh Pant will miss IPL 2023.

Bearing in mind the amount of cricket modern-day cricketers play across all formats, some of them getting ruled out of major tournaments due to different types of injuries isn’t surprising by any means.

The build-up to the imminent 16th season of the Indian Premier League is no different as even the biggest T20 league in the world is currently facing its share of both Indian and overseas players getting ruled out for the whole season.

Mumbai Indians fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Jhye Richardson, Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant, Punjab Kings batter Jonny Bairstow, Rajasthan Royals fast bowler Prasidh Krishna, Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Kyle Jamieson and Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Will Jacks have all been ruled out of IPL 2023 at this point in time.

While the likes of Bumrah, Pant, Bairstow and Krishna haven’t played any representative match this year, the remaining three in Richardson, Jamieson and Jacks have played some form of cricket in 2023 but have managed to suffer individual injuries ahead of IPL 2023.

IPL 2023 Replacement Players List

S. No.PlayerTeamReplacement
1Will JacksRoyal Challengers BangaloreMichael Bracewell
2Kyle JamiesonChennai Super KingsSisanda Magala
3Jonny BairstowPunjab KingsMatthew Short
4Prasidh KrishnaRajasthan RoyalsSandeep Sharma
5Rishabh PantDelhi CapitalsAbhishek Porel*
6Jasprit BumrahMumbai IndiansNot announced
7Jhye RichardsonMumbai IndiansNot announced

* – Delhi Capitals are yet to officially announce Bengal wicket-keeper batter Abhishek Porel as Pant’s replacement for IPL 2023.

Barring Chandigarh pacer Sandeep Sharma, all other IPL 2023 replacement players will be participating in the IPL for the first time. Sharma, on the other hand, has been a seasoned campaigner who completed a decade-long IPL career last year.

Surprisingly unsold in IPL 2023 auction, Sharma is the 11th highest wicket-taker (sixth-highest among pacers) in the history of the IPL on the back of picking 114 wickets in 104 matches at an average of 26.33, an economy rate of 7.77 and a strike rate of 20.3.

MI Replacement Players IPL 2023

Indians, most successful IPL franchise, are keeping their cards close to their chest as far as announcing replacements for Bumrah and Richardson are concerned.

While one would expect them to be doing immense pondering behind the scenes, captain Rohit Sharma has hinted at doing the same in the days to come. “We’ve been discussing the options. Hopefully, we can close it in the next few days,” Sharma told reporters in Mumbai on Wednesday.

How Many IPL 2023 Players are Injured?

In addition to the above mentioned names, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer (back injury), Royal Challengers batter Rajat Patidar (heel injury), Super Kings pacer Mukesh Choudhary (back injury) and Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mohsin Khan (shoulder injury) are some other names who are nursing respective injuries.

Not ruled out of the entire season though, these players could play a role for their respective teams in the second half of IPL 2023.

