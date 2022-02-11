Cricket

IPL Auction commentators: List of Star Sports commentators for IPL Auction 2022

IPL Auction commentators: List of Star Sports commentators for IPL Auction 2022
Gurpreet Singh

Previous Article
"He's probably at Michael Schumacher's house having a drink!": Watch Sebastian Vettel do a near perfect impression of Kimi Raikkonen at the Autosport Awards
Next Article
"In a world where there is constant hate thrown around"– Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet points out hate messages she has been receiving
Cricket Latest News
Today IPL auction time 2022: Time table for IPL mega auction 2022
Today IPL auction time 2022: Time table for IPL mega auction 2022

Today IPL auction time 2022: The highly anticipated mega auction ahead of the 15th season…