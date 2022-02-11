IPL Auction commentators: List of Star Sports commentators for IPL Auction 2022

IPL Auction commentators: The SportsRush present before you a list of Star Sports commentators for IPL 2022 mega auction.

The time has nearly arrived for the commencement of one of the most exciting two-day event of India’s biggest T20 tournament. Bengaluru is ready to host the 10 IPL franchises as their respective think-tanks would assemble under a roof to kick-off the much anticipated mega auction ahead of the tournament’s 15th edition.

A total of 590 names of players would go under the hammer on February 12 and 13, with the ten franchises strategizing and brainstorming their ways to form their respective squads within a purse limit of INR 90 Crore.

The 590 Cricketers, comprise 220 overseas and 370 Indian players; and to further break it down 228 capped players, and 355 uncapped players.

IPL Auction commentators

While the Star Sports Network will be broadcasting the live streaming of Indian Premier League mega auction 2022 in India, the two-day event will be conducted in the presence of the experienced commentators, who would carry the event forward in a few different languages, across the different channels of the network.

The English and Hindi commentary team would comprise the likes of former team India players in Aakash Chopra, Irfan Pathan, Mohammad Kaif, and Sanjay Manjrekar.

The Tamil commentators for the two-day event would include Abhinav Mukund, Subramaniam Badrinath, S Ramesh, Muthuram R, and Sri Lanka’s Russell Arnold.

Aakash Chopra (KKR, RR) and Abhinav Mukund (CSK, RCB) have featured for two IPL franchises in the past, whereas Mohammad Kaif (RR, KXIP, RCB)and Irfan Pathan (KXIP, DD, SRH, CSK) have been part of three and four franchises respectively during the previous editions of the tournament.

A confirmed list of the Telugu commentators aren’t confirmed yet, but the likes of Kalyan Krishna and Tirumalasetti Suman are likely to take the proceedings forward. As far as the Kannada commentators are concerned, Bharat Chipli and Veda Krishnamurthy will most probably come up with their analysis.

