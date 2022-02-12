IPL Auction Day 2 players: Players left in IPL auction 2022

IPL Auction Day 2 players: A total of 97 names of players went under the hammer on Day 1 of the mega auction ahead of IPL 2022.

Day 1 of the IPL 2022 mega auction, as per the hype and anticipation, turned out to be saturated with all possible action, which witnessed some marquee names being handed-out humbling deals, and some other unexpected players meted out with generous, extravagant purchase deals.

As per the schedule, the auction began with the bidding process of the 10 marquee players, with India’s ODI opener Shikhar Dhawan up for grabs for the 10 franchises as the very first player amongst the 600 in the auction list.

While Dhawan walked away with a good enough season earning of INR 8.25 Crore by the Punjab Kings (PBKS), the final bidding amount for the likes of David Warner (INR 6.25 Crore by DC) and Quinton de Kock (INR 6.75 Crore by LSG) raised quite a many eyebrows of the fans following the event.

However, along expected lines, Shreyas Iyer, a potential captain material for a few franchises, was roped in for INR 12.25 Crore by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The other big news came via the Mumbai Indians auction table, when the franchise gave it their all to buy back their wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan for INR 15.25 Crore, thereby making him the second-most expensive Indian player in the history of the league’s auction after Yuvraj Singh, who had returned with a bidding amount of INR 16 Crore during the 2015 auction by the Delhi Daredevils. Moreover, this was the first occasion that MI had spent more than INR 10 Crore at the auction table for a player.

All in all, the Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants, and the Punjab Kings were the standout performers after the end of Day 1 of the two-day auction event. with some great player additions in their respective squads.

Was just going thru all the squads once again and realised, it’s still way too early to tell how teams have fared. Each team has a decent core, some good, some better. How they round this up tomo will give us an indication. This auction is just about half-way yet. — KSR (@KShriniwasRao) February 12, 2022

IPL Auction Day 2 players

With 97 players going under the hammer on Day 1, the second and the final day of the mega auction would take place today, from 12 pm onwards again.

All the franchises have a combined total of INR 173.4 crore left to spend on a maximum of 93 Indian and 50 overseas players on Day 2.

While the first day ended with the set (No.11) of uncapped players, Day 2 would commence with the 12th set, of Overseas and Indian capped batters comprising the likes of Aaron Finch, Marnus Labuschane, David Malan, Eoin Morgan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and so on.

It is worth of a mention, that normal auction proceedings would go ahead until the end of 18th set of uncapped fast bowlers- till player No.161. Thereafter, what would follow is an accelerated spell of what is known as the ‘Accelerated bidding’ process. As the name suggests, the action would take place at an increased pace, which might also involve the use of a silent tie-breaker rule. (read about ‘Accelerated bidding’ and the silent tie-breaker rule here)

Thus, a total of 20 names each, comprising the unsold and upcoming set of players (post Set no.11) would be submitted by each of the franchises by 9:00 am for the ‘Accelerated bidding’ process.

Apart from the aforementioned names of players, some other big names up for grabs by the franchises today include Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Marco Jansen, Odean Smith, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini, Evin Lewis, Sherfane Rutherford, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Paul Stirling, Colin de Grandhomme, S Sreesanth to name a few.

Read the entire list of players up for grabs today, by clicking here (follow from Player no.97).