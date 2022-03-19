“IPL created the market”: Robin Uthappa slams Pakistan’s journalist for glorifying PSL over IPL

Robin Uthappa has slammed a Pakistan’s journalist who tried to glorify Pakistan Super League over Pakistan Super League.

Indian Premier League is certainly the biggest T20 league in the World. After IPL, almost all the cricketing boards have started their own T20 Leagues, but none of them comes even close to the IPL.

Pakistan Super League was launched in 2016, and the initial seasons were played in the UAE due to security reasons in Pakistan. First, they started to host the playoffs in Pakistan, whereas Pakistan is hosting the full tournament nowadays. PSL is certainly growing year by year and many legends have started appreciating the tournament.

PSL is often compared to the IPL and many of the former Pakistani players have called PSL better than IPL. Although, many overseas players have often said that the Indian Premier League is the best tournament in the world.

Robin Uthappa slams Pakistan’s journalist

Chennai Super Kings batter Robin Uthappa gave a fitting reply to a Pakistani journalist who tried to compare PSL with IPL. Arfa Feroz Zake said that PSL was launched eight years late but still it has made its name in the market. Zake said that when IPL was launched in 2008, there was no competition in the market.

“No comparison between PSL and IPL! PSL started in 2016 while IPL inaugurated in 2008. However one has to admit PSL gained worldwide popularity more quicker in an era when other boards had introduced their leagues too whereas there was no competitor in the market when IPL was born,” Arfa Firoz Zake tweeted.

Robin Uthappa silenced the journalist by tweeting “IPL created the market!!”.

IPL created the market!! — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) March 19, 2022

Robin Uthappa completed his switch from Rajasthan Royals to Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020. He just got four opportunities in IPL 2021, but he played some really impressive knocks at the top. Chennai Super Kings have brought in Robin Uthappa for IPL 2022 as well.

Uthappa won the IPL purple cap in 2014, where he scored 660 runs at 44.00 for KKR. Uthappa has won two IPL titles in his career [2014 with KKR and 2020 with CSK]