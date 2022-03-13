First match of IPL 2022: When does IPL 2022 start?

First match of IPL 2022: Indian Premier League 2022 will see the re-match of IPL 2021 on the first day of the tournament.

After the grueling IPL auction, all ten teams have finalized their teams for the upcoming season. Ishan Kishan emerged as the highest-earning player, whereas Deepak Chahar and Shreyas Iyer also fetched some great amounts. In terms of overseas players, Liam Livingstone and Wanindu Hasaranga got huge deals. However, some Indian seniors like Ishant Sharma, Suresh Raina, and Chesteshwar Pujara remained unsold.

Delhi Capitals have certainly made the strongest team on the paper, whereas Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, and Lucknow are also not far behind. Mumbai Indians have made a team for the future by signing some extremely talented players.

First match of IPL 2022

The IPL 2022 is set to start from 26 March 2022, whereas the final will be played on 29 May 2022. Chennai Super Kings will face Kolkata Knight Riders in the first game of the season. It is a usual trend of playing the last year’s finalists in the first game of the season.

It is now confirmed that the IPL 2022 will be played in India only. BCCI has made it official that the league games will be played in Mumbai and Pune. The venue of the playoffs is not decided yet. A total of 70 league games will be played this season based on the new format. There will be two groups of five teams each.

#Yellove Carnival everywhere we go Thanks a ton for the roaring , Surat!#WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/9RVJmitzXZ — Chennai Super Kings – Mask Pdu Whistle Pdu! (@ChennaiIPL) March 12, 2022

The groups are also announced by the BCCI, and it is based on the number of championships won and finals played by the side. Mumbai, Kolkata, Rajasthan, Lucknow, and Delhi are in Group A, whereas Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Punjab, and Gujarat are in Group B.

A team will play its group members and one of the teams from the other group twice, whereas they will play one game each against the other four teams. So, a team will play 14 leagues games before the playoffs. The top-4 team overall will qualify for the playoffs.