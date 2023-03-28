Amongst all the awards handed out to players after the end of each season of the Indian Premier League, the ‘Emerging Player of the Season’ award is perhaps the most inspiring one for the upcoming generation of talent.

This particular award is bagged by the young player who has managed to grab everyone’s attention with his stellar, consistent performances throughout the season, while rubbing shoulders against the biggest T20 stars in the most competitive league in the world.

So far, across the 15 complete seasons of the IPL, only one overseas player in Bangladesh’s left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman, has managed to win the award. He ended the 2016 season as the fifth-highest wicket taker, with 17 scalps across 16 innings, at an impressive economy rate of 6.90 runs per Over.

Along with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, he had played an instrumental role in helping Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) lift their only IPL title so far.

A total of 10 batters, one allrounder, and four bowlers have been adjudged the ‘Emerging Player of the Season’ post the end of fifteen IPL seasons so far.

IPL Emerging Player List for All Seasons from 2008 to 2022

From RCB‘s wicket-keeper batter Sreevats Goswami in the inaugural edition, to SRH‘s express pacer Umran Malik most recently, let’s take a look at the list of players who have won this very award across seasons:

2008 – Shreevats Goswami (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

2009 – Rohit Sharma (Deccan Chargers)

2010 – Saurabh Tiwary (Mumbai Indians)

2011 – Iqbal Abdulla (Kolkata Knight Riders)

2012 – Mandeep Singh (Kings XI Punjab)

2013 – Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals)

2014 – Axar Patel (Kings XI Punjab)

2015 – Shreyas Iyer (Delhi Daredevils)

2016 – Mustafizur Rahman (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

2017 – Basil Thampi (Gujarat Lions)

2018 – Rishabh Pant (Delhi Daredevils)

2019 – Shubman Gill (Kolkata Knight Riders)

2020 – Devdutt Padikkal (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

2021 – Ruturaj Gaikwad (Chennai Super Kings)

2022 – Umran Malik (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Criteria for winning the ‘Emerging Player of Season’ award

– The player should be less than 25 years of age as of April 1 of the year under consideration.

– The player in contention should not have played more than 25 IPL matches at the start of an IPL season.

– The player should not have played more than 20 ODIs and 5 Test matches.

– And finally, the player in contention should not have won the award previously.