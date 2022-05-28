IPL live streaming 2022 watch online free: IPL live streaming free website for GT vs RR final

IPL live streaming 2022: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of IPL 2022 final match.

The final match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad tomorrow.

In what will be the second match of the season at the Narendra Modi Stadium, it will make this venue the ninth (seventh Indian) one to host an IPL final match. Readers must note that this match will be home team Titans’ first-ever match at this venue. Royals, on the other hand, had played IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 here on Friday.

It will be for the first time that two captains without any leadership experience at the highest level will be leading the teams in an IPL final. While GT captain Hardik Pandya hadn’t led in T20s before IPL 2022, RR captain Sanju Samson is into his second season as an IPL captain.

IPL live streaming 2022 watch online free

Star Sports Network, which has covered the over two-month long IPL 2022 in a fantastic manner, will also broadcast the final match in India. In addition to Star’s multiple sports channels, expect the final to be televised on other entertainment and regional channels as well.

Fans, who wish to live stream 2022 IPL final match, will have to subscribe to Disney+Hotstar in order to watch the 74th match of this season. It is worth mentioning that IPL 2022 won’t be available on any other streaming platform in the country.

While both the television and streaming options are paid, readers must note that there’s no way they can watch IPL 2022 final for free in India. Legally, no channel or app will be able to do the same on Sunday.

Date – 29/05/2022 (Sunday).

Match start Time – 08:00 PM (IST).

TV Channels – Star Sports 1/1HD/2/2HD/1 Hindi/1HD Hindi/Select 1/Select 1HD/Star Gold/Gold HD (India).

Online platform – Disney+Hotstar (India).