IPL lowest score: Lowest score in IPL ever full list

IPL lowest score: The Chennai Super Kings lost half their side down after the end of the Powerplay against the Mumbai Indians.

During the 59th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have got off to the worst start with the bat by any team this year, against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

With their playoffs qualification chances dangling by the thinnest of threads, the MS Dhoni-led side were handed their first blow on only the second delivery of the match bowled by left-arm pacer Daniel Sams, as their in-form batter Devon Conway (0 off 1) was harshly adjudged LBW in the absence of the DRS.

Sams then struck again in the same Over, as he got rid of Moeen Ali for a Duck as well, to provide MI a rare scintillating start with the ball this season.

However, the damage control innings never really came from any of the CSK batters, as they lost half their side within the Powerplay with mere 32 runs on the scoreboard.

A 39-run partnership between MS Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo (12 off 15) for the 7th wicket did last for some while, but with Bravo too falling during the 13th Over, all CSK were left was with their skipper Dhoni at one end, playing alongside the tail-enders.

At 39/6 at one stage of the game, CSK looked like they might have an infamous record – of the lowest IPL score ever, ahead of their name.

However, the aforementioned partnership between Dhoni and Bravo made sure they surpassed the score of 49- the lowest IPL score till date, posted by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during the 2017 edition of the league at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

CSK have ultimately been dismissed for 97 after playing out mere 16 Overs, with MS Dhoni remaining unbeaten on 36* (33).

This is CSK’s second-lowest total in the history of the IPL, with the lowest one- 79, coming against MI as well during the 2013 edition of the league.

