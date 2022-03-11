IPL player list 2022 all team: IPL 2022 All Teams Squads and Player List

IPL player list 2022 all team: 10 teams are set to begin the new season of the Indian Premier League from March 26 onwards.

Ten teams, including the two debutant sides and their fans are in all readiness with bated breaths to commence with their IPL campaigns, in what will be the 15th edition of the cash-rich league.

With the IPL league matches schedule and fixtures announced by the BCCI, the tournament will kick-start with the clash of previous season finalists-Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), on March 26 at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium.

While the league matches are to take place across four venues in Mumbai and Pune, the format will be similar to the one which was followed during IPL 2011, albeit with some minor tweaks.

With the franchises having given their all at the auction table last year, let’s have a look at the squads of each of the ten franchises who would place their best foot forward in each of the encounters to have a grab at the all-important title.

IPL player list 2022 all team

Chennai Super Kings

Ravindra Jadeja, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, Narayan Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Anuj Rawat, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Dinesh Karthik, Harshal Patel, Faf du Plessis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Luvnith Sisodia, David Willey.

Lucknow Supergiants

KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Manish Pandey, Mark Wood, Quinton de Kock, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmantha Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Evin Lewis, Mayank Yadav.

Gujarat Titans

Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Manohar, Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudharsan.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Salam, Baba Indrajith, Chamika Karunaratne, Abhijeet Tomar, Pratham Singh, Ashok Sharma, Sam Billings, Aaron Finch, Tim Southee, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammad Nabi, Umesh Yadav, Aman Khan.

Punjab Kings

Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Kagiso Rabada, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell.

Our bowling coach is all 😄 as he joins the #PBKS camp. Listen to Damien’s W-RIGHT words as he can’t wait to get started 💪#TATAIPL2022 #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings pic.twitter.com/ZK83n5VCf7 — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) March 11, 2022

Delhi Capitals

Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, KS Bharat, Kuldeep Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Ashwin Hebbar, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Praveen Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal.

Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shimron Hetmyer, KC Cariappa, Prasidh Krishna, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shbham Garhwal, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell.

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, N. Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Jofra Archer, Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Mohammad Arshad Khan, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Aryan Juyal, Fabian Allen.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tripathi, J Suchith, Nicholas Pooran, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Saurabh Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, Fazalhaq Farooqi.