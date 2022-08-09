Ireland vs Afghanistan 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and Afghanistan: When and where to watch IRE vs AFG Belfast T20I?

Ireland vs Afghanistan 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of 1st IRE vs AFG T20I.

The first T20I of Afghanistan’s tour of Ireland 2022 will be played in Belfast tonight. With Afghanistan becoming the fifth team to face Ireland during their ongoing international summer, it will be the hosts’ last assignment of what will be remembered as a bumper summer season.

Only the second time when Afghanistan will be playing a bilateral T20I series in Ireland, it is going to be the fifth bilateral T20I series between these two teams. On the back of winning all their 11 bilateral T20Is against Ireland, Afghanistan have registered four consecutive series wins against them in this format.

Set to play a T20I against each other after almost two and a half years, Ireland would be looking for a fresh start at home to improve what is an abysmal head-to-head T20I record against Afghanistan. Among the eight teams who will take part in ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifiers, both Ireland and Afghanistan would want to make the most of these matches in the build-up to the world event.

Ireland vs Afghanistan 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and Afghanistan

Continuing with an unwanted trend of international cricket in West Indies, New Zealand, Bangladesh and some other nations in the recent years, Afghanistan’s tour of Ireland 2022 is no different in terms of not finding a television viewing platform for the Indian audiences.

Having said that, streaming platform Fan Code will be streaming the same at a nominal price. Fans, who wish to buy a pass for the whole tour (five T20Is), will have to pay INR 49 on the website or mobile application of FanCode. Readers must note that there’s neither any discount nor an option of buying a pass solely for the first T20I for this series.

As far as the local fans in Ireland and UK are concerned, they will be able to watch Belfast T20Is on their televisions by tuning in to BT Sport. Fans in Afghanistan will be able to watch this series on RTA Sport. While fans in US and Canada will have to switch to Willow TV, Caribbean fans will be able to watch this series on Flow Sports.

Date – 09/08/2022 (Tuesday).

Match start Time – 03:30 PM (local), 06:30 PM (Afghanistan) and 08:00 PM (India).

TV Channel – Not available (India), BT Sport (Ireland and UK), RTA Sport (Afghanistan), Willow TV (US and Canada) and Flow Sports (Caribbean).

Streaming platform – FanCode (India).