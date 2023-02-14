Is Adam Zampa gay: Is Adam Zampa married?

Australia spinner Adam Zampa is doing the rounds across social media platforms since morning right after a couple of tweets posted by KFC Big Bash League and Melbourne Stars.

Australia’s premier T20 competition and Zampa’s BBL franchise uploading Valentine’s Day’s posts by using images of Zampa and his Stars and Australian team Marcus Stoinis has made fans wonder about their sexual preferences.

While Zampa is seen kissing Stoinis on the cheek in the photo uploaded by BBL, the two have hands on each other’s buttocks in the photo uploaded by the Stars. As a result, it is understandable as to why fans have expressed queries about their sexual orientation.

happy valentine’s day 🥰 pic.twitter.com/tv5dkKlxi3 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) February 13, 2023

Don’t be too cheeky this Valentine’s Day 💚 pic.twitter.com/n8lVeFybFC — Melbourne Stars (@StarsBBL) February 13, 2023

Is Adam Zampa gay?

Although it is not for the first time when people have assumed Zampa to be gay, it is worth a mention that the 30-year old player is not gay. It’s just that he shares a very close relationship with Stoinis which makes for a chief reason behind fans’ assumption.

Zampa and Stoinis’ relationship had also managed to make it to Prime Video’s documentary on the Australian cricket team titled ‘The Test: A New Era for Australia’s Team’ (2020). Even former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis describes their intense closeness as a romantic alpha relationship.

For those who don’t know, Zampa is married to Harriet Palmer, who often accompanies him to Australian Cricket Awards and other social functions. In a hilarious incident from years ago, Zampa and Palmer had used swear words in Hindi on social media platform Instagram. The couple was blessed with a baby boy last year.

Zampa, who is currently representing New South Wales in Sheffield Shield 2022-23, had played for Dubai Capitals in the recently concluded inaugural season of International League T20.

Zampa, who had led Stars in Big Bash League 2022-23, has requested for a trade-off which will see him plying his trade for Melbourne Renegades from next season onward. In what will be Zampa’s fourth BBL team, the move will see the culmination of an eight-year old association between Zampa and Stars. Before MS, Zampa had played for Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers for one and two seasons respectively.