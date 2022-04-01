Is Pat Cummins playing IPL 2022: Why is Pat Cummins not playing today’s IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings?

Is Pat Cummins playing IPL 2022: The Australian Test captain has arrived in India for Indian Premier League 2022.

During the eighth match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and chose to field.

“We’re going to bowl first. The reason is obviously the swimming pool [of dew] that’s visible in the evenings. As I said last game, it’s about giving it your all to defend no matter what score you have on the board. All the players are dedicated and focused to perform their roles for the last two games,” Iyer told Star Sports at the toss.

Much like Iyer and all other captains this season, Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal also wanted to chase in Mumbai tonight. Unperturbed by the prospect of defending a total in their second match, Agarwal laid emphasis on playing with the “right attitude” irrespective of the results.

“We need to start well, assess the conditions early and bat well. We’re just looking to play with the right attitude and right energy, if we do that, the results will take care of themselves,” Agarwal told Star Sports at the toss.

Is Pat Cummins playing IPL 2022?

It is noteworthy that both the teams have made a change to their Playing XI for this match. Coming on the back of being on the losing side of a tense finish against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Knight Riders have included fast bowler Shivam Mavi for wicket-keeper batter Sheldon Jackson.

An attempt to strengthen their bowling unit will result in England’s Sam Billings taking the duty behind the stumps.

Despite landing in India, Australia Test captain Pat Cummins won’t be playing this match as he has to undergo a mandatory three-day quarantine period. Cummins, who wasn’t among Knight Riders’ list of retained players before IPL 2022 mega auction earlier this year, was bought back by the franchise for INR 7.25 crore (more than 50% pay cut).

Punjab Kings, on the contrary, had won their last match against RCB. Agarwal’s team has been further bolstered by the inclusion of South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada for Sandeep Sharma.

“One change; KG [Kagiso Rabada] comes in [unfortunately] for Sandy [Sandeep Sharma]. I thought he [Sharma] bowled well last game but we had to get KG back in,” Agarwal said about Rabada’s debut at Kings.