Result of IPL match yesterday: Who won RCB vs KKR yesterday match 2022?

Result of IPL match yesterday: The sixth match of IPL 2022 turned out to be a low-scoring thrillers at the Dr DY Stadium, Mumbai.

During the sixth match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League) at Dr DY Patil Cricket Stadium in Mumbai, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Faf du Plessis had won the Toss and elected to field first.

The KKR batters got off to a poor start having lost three of its top batters after the end of the Powerplay with 44 runs on the board.

But there was no stopping their batters despite the vulnerable situation, as they kept going for the aggressive strokeplay despite wickets falling at regular intervals.

Courtesy of some mindless slogging from some of its batters, they eventually found themselves reeling at 101/ 9 in mere 14.3 Overs. A 27-run partnership between Umesh Yadav (18 off 12) and Varun Chakaravarthy (10 off 16) for the final wicket meant that KKR huffed and puffed towards the score of 128 in 18.5 Overs.

Pacer Harshal Patel (4-2-11-2) and leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (4-0-20-4) were the pick of the bowlers for the RCB, with the former bowling the rarest of the rare two consecutive maidens in the IPL and the T20 format.

In reply, du Plessis’ men got off to an even worse start than their rivals, having lost 3 wickets during the Powerplay with only 36 runs on the board, credit to some brilliant bowling by the fast-bowling duo of Umesh Yadav (4-0-16-2) and Tim Southee (4-0-20-3).

The overseas all-rounder duo of David Willey (18 off 28) and Sherfane Rutherford (28 off 40) then took the burden upon themselves to rescue the drowning ship, but arguably it was a lovely little innings by Shahbaz Ahmed (27 off 20) that blew life into the chase.

The shift in momentum took place during the 13th Over when Iyer decided to bring Andre Russell (2.2-0-36-0) back into the attack. Shahbaz smashed a couple of sixes off him during the Over, to provide momentum to the chase, with the experienced Dinesh Karthik yet to arrive at the crease.

Having finished the remarkable spells of his fast-bowling duo of Umesh Yadav (4-0-16-2) and Tim Southee (4-0-20-3) by the end of 18th Over, Iyer opted to go with Venkatesh Iyer ahead of Russell during the 19th, with 17 runs still needed of the final two Overs.

Venkatesh then conceded 10 runs to, bring the equation down to 7 required off 6. Devoid of any other option, Iyer had to revert back to a possibly injury-ravaged Russell, who was in quite some discomfort while bowling his second Over earlier.

It ultimately took only two deliveries for Karthik (14* off 7) to finish off the proceedings, as RCB won their first match of the season by 3 wickets.

Wanindu Hasaranga, was adjudged the ‘Player of the Match’ for his match-winning spell of leg-spin bowling during which he got rid of Shreyas Iyer (13), Sunil Narine (12), Sheldon Jackson (0) and Tim Southee (1).