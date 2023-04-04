Delhi Capitals have already started to feel the absence of regular captain Rishabh Pant during the ongoing 16th season of the Indian Premier League.

The same can be observed from the fact that DC have fielded with two separate wicket-keepers in their first two matches of the season. While Sarfaraz Khan had kept wickets in their season opener against Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday, debutant Abishek Porel will be performing the role behind the wickets in the second match against Gujarat Titans tonight.

Porel, who officially replaced Pant at Delhi, wasn’t expected to get an opportunity in the first week itself. Having played all of three T20s for Bengal, the 20-year old player is pretty inexperienced in this format.

The development was confirmed by captain David Warner at the toss. “Looks like a nice wicket. Have to come out with positive intent and post a good total. Hopefully, we can make it [home ground in Arun Jaitley Stadium] our fortress. Anrich [Nortje] and [Abishek] Porel come in. Rovman [Powell] misses out. It’s a long tournament, going to be a few harsh calls,” Warner told Star Sports Network.

Readers must note that Capitals have made three changes to their Playing XI for this match. Other than Porel, all-rounder Aman Hakim Khan and fast bowler Anrich Nortje have also been included into the Playing XI. In addition to batter Rovman Powell, pacers Chetan Sakariya and Khaleel Ahmed have also been left out on Tuesday.

Is Rishabh Pant Playing IPL 2023?

Pant, who continues to recover from a car crash in December 2022, won’t be taking part in IPL 2023. Although there’s no certainty around the exact time needed for him to return to a cricket ground, he is expected to remain out of action for a considerable amount of time.

Taking into consideration reports from yesterday, Pant might be seen sitting in DC’s dugout during some of their home matches including the ongoing one. Yet to be spotted at the stadium as of now, Pant’s presence will surely be a boost for both Delhi’s players and fans. That being said, he won’t be participating as a player this season.