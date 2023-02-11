Is there any PSL Warm up match 2023 today: How many total matches will be played in this PSL?

Pakistan Super League 2023 is set to start from Monday, and the T20 Leagues just keep on going around the world. The last season of the Pakistan Super League had some really great games, and the fans will expect the same kind of action in this edition of the tournament as well.

Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans played the final of the tournament last time around, and they will play the opening game of this season as well. The fans will be eagerly waiting for the return of Shaheen Afridi, who will lead the Qalandars as well. Afridi got injured in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022.

The players have started their practice sessions with their respective teams. Babar Azam has switched from Karachi Kings to Peshawar Zalmi, and it was certainly the biggest move of the tournament. Azam was seen sweating in the nets with Peshawar Zalmi ahead of the tournament.

Is there any PSL Warm up match 2023 today

The PSL is set to start, but there have not been any reports of practice games so far. According to unverified handles on social media, a couple of matches are set to be played on February 11. Lahore Qalandars are said to be playing against Islamabad United in the day match, whereas Karachi Kings will go head-to-head against Quetta Gladiators in the night game.

PSL’s official website or social media handles have not verified the above set of fixtures. The majority of the big overseas players have not joined their squads yet as they are busy playing in other T20 Leagues around the world at the moment. They are expected to join their teams ahead of the opening match.

Recently, Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi met each other in an exhibition game, where the Gladiators defeated Peshawar by 4 runs. Gladiators have a target of 185 runs to Peshawar Zalmi, where Iftikhar Ahmed smashed Wahab Riaz for 6 sixes. Peshawar managed to score 181-7 and lost the match.