“It is not impossible, but very very difficult”: Sunil Gavaskar considers breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record very difficult for Joe Root

Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar has said that it will be difficult for Joe Root to break the record of Sachin Tendulkar, but it is possible.

Joe Root has been undoubtedly the best test batter in the world in the last one and a half years. He has been ruling the run-scoring charts and has scored ten centuries in the process. Root recently equalled the record of Alastair Cook to become the youngest player to score 10,000 test runs.

After breaking the barrier of 10,000 test runs that early in his career, there have been shouts for Joe Root to go past the record of Sachin Tendulkar. Root certainly has the age on this side, and if he can continue his form, he can certainly have a shot at the target.

Sunil Gavaskar calls Sachin Tendulkar’s record “insurmountable”

Former Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar has said that breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record is “insurmountable”. Joe Root just completed the milestone of 10,000 test runs, and he is the closest amongst the current players to breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record.

Joe Root has scored 10,191 runs at an average of 50.20, courtesy of 27 centuries and 53 half-centuries. Sachin Tendulkar has scored the most runs in the history of test cricket. He has scored 15,921 runs at an average of 53.78, courtesy of 51 centuries and 68 half-centuries.

Sunil Gavaskar said that Joe Root has age on his side, but scoring around 1000 runs for just six years won’t be an easy task. He also said that playing continuously takes a toll on the body both physically and mentally.

A very special week for me and my family but the best feeling is winning matches for England. Thanks for all the messages, looking forward to Trent Bridge 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏏 pic.twitter.com/EN0rgUFM5Q — Joe Root (@root66) June 7, 2022

“That is an insurmountable record because we are talking about another almost 6000 runs, which means you would have to score about 1000 runs or 800 runs over the next 8 years for you to get there,” Gavaskar told India Today.

“Joe Root has got age on his side (31 years old). He certainly can (break the record) if he can maintain that enthusiasm and go on.”

Although Sunil Gavaskar said that nothing is impossible, he cited the example of Courtney Walsh breaking the record of Sir Richard Hadlee.

“Anything is possible in the game. We first thought Richard Hadlee’s 431 wouldn’t break, but that was overtaken. Then we thought of Courtney Walsh’s 519… So, I mean look where we are going. (It is) not impossible, but very very difficult,” Sunil Gavaskar added.