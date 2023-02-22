“It was something which was not acceptable”: As if blasphemous, Virat Kohli couldn’t even think of forgoing a Cricket match despite his father’s demise

The butterfly effect is the idea that small events can have a large, unpredictable influence on the future. The origin of the term is derived from a theory that a butterfly flapping its wings in one part of the world might ultimately cause a hurricane in another part of the world.

One such butterfly effect had occurred in the life of former India captain and unarguably one of the best batters to have graced the sport – Virat Kohli, when he was mere 17 years of age.

One night in December 2006, Kohli’s father unfortunately passed away untimely in middle of the night in front of his eyes, despite the family trying their best to save him during the last few minutes of his life.

While his sister, brother, and mother became inconsolable, Kohli went numb and blank, being unable to figure out what just transpired before him.

During this very phase, the Butterfly effect perhaps kicked-in and snapped Kohli from within.

Virat Kohli couldn’t even think of forgoing a Cricket match despite his father’s demise

A few hours before his father’s demise, Kohli was involved in a Ranji Trophy match where he was playing for Delhi against Karnataka, and was supposed to bat the very next day with his team struggling.

However, Kohli was determined to play. A few hours later in the morning he called his coach up and expressed his desire to resume with his batting despite the tragedy, instead of grieving alongside his family and performing the last rites first.

“And then I called my coach in the morning, and I asked him, or I told him what had happened. He asked me ‘What do you wanna do?’. I said ‘I wanna go and play’. So he said, ‘Are you sure?’. And I was like, ‘yeah’. For me leaving a Cricket match was something which was not acceptable. Regardless of what happened in life,” Kohli had remarked in 2019, during an interaction with American journalist Graham Bensinger.

A determined Kohli went on to score 90 runs that day, and even expressed his frustration on the allegedly incorrect decision made by the umpire ruling him Out.

