“I am a huge fan: When Virat Kohli exclaimed being a huge Rohit Sharma fan during Asia Cup 2012

In this age of fast speed internet, stories based on speculations can gain easy traction, especially if they are ones based on celebrities. In India, all it takes is a picture or a so-called source to run a story or make a claim regarding these stars and leave it upon the readers to then decide upon the accuracy of such reports.

Stories based on ‘trustworthy sources’ were all across the media post team India’s semi-final exit during the 2019 World Cup, revolving around the alleged rift between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma pertaining team selection ahead of the tournament.

Counter stories denying the veracity of such stories also came to the fore, but enough damage had been done already that these stories yet again started dominating headlines after Kohli was sacked as the team’s ODI captain in December 2021. Kohli himself had to clear the air around such stories, and even exclaimed that he is in fact tired hearing them on a regular basis.

The former India skipper had also revealed post hitting his maiden T20I century against Afghanistan, how Rohit Sharma had helped create a relaxed environment for him after his return back into the team.

Virat Kohli exclaimed being a huge Rohit Sharma fan

During the Asia Cup 2012 match against arch-rivals Pakistan, Virat Kohli had admitted being a huge fan of Rohit Sharma and the way he bats.

This was after he had won the ‘Player of the Match’ award for smashing his highest-ever score (till date) of 183 off 148 balls, helping the team accomplish a record run-chase against Pakistan.

Alongside Rohit (68 off 83), he had piled on a partnership worth 172 runs across 26.2 Overs for the third wicket to chase down Pakistan’s total of 329/6.

During the post-match presentation, upon being asked by Ramiz Raja on his experience batting with Rohit during the chase, he remarked, “I’m a big fan of Rohit Sharma actually. Love watching him bat. He’s a brilliant talent, and it was a pleasure batting with him out there.”

Virat Kohli: “I am big Fan of Rohit Sharma”

Imagine getting bodied by your idolpic.twitter.com/eh3kiS4Swg https://t.co/dBLbkUQ60V — Pippo (@SagaSpecs) February 16, 2023

For more Cricket-related news, click here.