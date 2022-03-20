“It will never be goodbye… see you later buddy”: Michael Clarke remembers Shane Warne in his Instagram post

Michael Clarke posted a picture on Instagram where he paid his tribute to his former teammate and friend, late Shane Warne.

The legendary Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne passed away on 4 March 2022 from a suspected heart attack in Thailand. Warne made his debut against India, and he is just one of the two bowlers to have 1000 international wickets. Only Muttiah Muralitharan took more wickets than Shane Warne in international cricket.

Shane Warne is arguably one of the greatest players to ever play the game. He was the first bowler in the world to claim 700 test wickets. He ended his career with 708 test wickets, whereas he has 293 ODI wickets under his belt. Warne also bowled the “Ball of the Century” in the 1993 Ashes.

Michael Clarke remembers Shane Warne

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke has posted a picture on Instagram with a message for Shane Warne. Shane Warne and Michael Clarke were close friends, and Warne publically defended Michael Clarke when Ricky Ponting criticized him.

“It will never be goodbye… see you later buddy 💔😭,” Michael Clarke wrote in captain.

After Shane Warne’s death, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announced that the Great Southern Stand in Melbourne Cricket Ground will be renamed to S.K. Warne Stand. However, the family of Shane Warne has informed the authorities about Shane Warne’s preferred option. They want the stand to be named “Shane Warne Stand” instead of “S.K. Warne Stand”.

Shane Warne’s state funeral will take place on 30 March 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. A private family funeral event will happen prior to it. Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said that people will get the opportunity to pay their tribute to the Australian legend.

The state also allowed people to pay their tributes to Warne by putting Beer Cans and Cigarettes at Shane Warne’s statue. Shane Warne played for Victoria throughout his life, whereas he also represented Melbourne Stars in BBL.