“It’s about being Rajasthan Royals”: Sanju Samson labels R Ashwin retiring out as a team decision

Sanju Samson labels R Ashwin retiring out: The captain of Rajasthan Royals was unaware of their position at the top of the points table.

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson wasn’t aware that they are the current table-toppers in the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League. Only team to defend a total thrice this season, Royals have a better NRR (Net Run Rate) than Kolkata Knight Riders, Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants.

“Feels good,” Samson told Star Sports after being informed of their promotion on the points table.

With Lucknow needing 14 runs to win in the last over, Samson entrusted IPL debutant Kuldeep Sen to bowl the final over. Sen, 25, had dismissed Deepak Hooda in addition to giving away 25 runs in his first three overs tonight. An admirer of Sen’s wide yorkers, Samson was unperturbed about the confident bowler’s ability to bowl the final over.

“Got the feel that he [Kuldeep Sen] has done well and he is confident to go and execute his wide yorker which he has been working in the off season. Saw him in Syed Mushtaq [Ali Trophy] and he was nailing his wide yorkers,” Samson said about Sen.

Kartik Tyagi last year. Kuldeep Sen this year. #LoveToSee Rajasthan Royals trust their young ones for the 20th over. #IPL2022 — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) April 10, 2022

Sen, who bowled three consecutive dot balls to Lucknow all-rounder Marcus Stoinis in a winning effort, had picked four wickets in five matches at an economy and strike rate of 7.75 and 24 respectively in this season of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Madhya Pradesh.

Sanju Samson labels R Ashwin retiring out as a team decision

20th match of IPL 2022 will primarily be remembered for Rajasthan spinner Ravichandran Ashwin deciding to retire out to allow a better big-hitter in Riyan Parag to bat with 10 balls remaining.

Considering how both Ashwin and Royals have a tendency of doing things differently especially in terms of taking innovative decisions, Samson labeled Ashwin’s decision as a “team decision”.

“It’s about being Rajasthan Royals. We keep trying different things. Have been talking about it before the season. We thought that if some situation occurs, we can use it. Was a team decision,” Samson mentioned.

While Parag hit a last-over six, Ashwin’s pioneering act has it in it to be followed by fellow cricketers and team managements especially in shortest formats.