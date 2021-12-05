“It’s obviously not ideal preparation”: Ollie Robinson opens up about lack of training ahead of the Ashes 2021-22 opener at the Gabba

Ashes 2021-22: English pacer Ollie Robinson will lead the English pace attack along with James Anderson and Stuart Broad in the upcoming Ashes.

England’s preparation for the Ashes has not been ideal so far. Both of their warm-up games got interfered with by the rain. England have always struggled to play in Australian conditions. The last win for England in Australia came in the 2010-11 Ashes triumph.

Apart from Stuart Broad and James Anderson, Ollie Robinson will also play a vital part in this series. He has also expressed his opinion about the lack of preparation ahead of the Ashes.

“It’s obviously not ideal preparation but, as a group, we feel we’ve made do with what we’ve been given,” Robinson said.

“We feel in a good place, and we feel ahead of the Aussies which is the main thing. They were at the World Cup and in quarantine so they are probably a few weeks behind us. We feel like we have some good work in us since being here and hopefully, that will give us the edge in the first Test.”

Ashes 2021-22: Ollie Robinson embraces the Gabba opportunity

Ollie Robinson has had a terrific start to his Test career so far. He has scalped 28 wickets in just five tests, against opposition like India and New Zealand. Robinson did tour Australia in 2020, where he scalped a seven-wicket haul against Australia-A. He believes that the last Australian tour will help him.

“That tour taught me a lot of discipline,” Robinson said.

“You have to be fitter out here, stronger, and use the crease a bit more to create the angles and the movement. Out here the ball doesn’t move as much so I think I can bring that experience and it can help me in the Test series.”

In the five Tests he has played so far, he already has 28 wickets including two five-wicket hauls. Happy birthday to England’s Ollie Robinson! pic.twitter.com/69UVahyX9F — ICC (@ICC) December 1, 2021

However, despite a brilliant start to his career, Robinson was banned from cricket just after a single game. He was caught tweeting some racial tweets a few years ago. He believed at one stage that he might not play again for England. Ollie is now ready to embrace the opportunity and the Gabba challenge ahead.

“It’s massive,” Ollie said.

“I didn’t think at one stage I was going to be playing for England again. So it’s been quite a rollercoaster over the last six to eight months, and to be here with the team, it’s quite an emotional time for me.”

The first Ashes 2021-22 test is set to begin from 8th December 2021 at the Gabba.