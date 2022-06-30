“It’s purely backing guys’ talent”: Kevin Pietersen backs England’s decision of retaining Zak Crawley for Edgbaston test against India

English batter Kevin Pietersen has backed the selection of Zak Crawley as an opener in the Edgbaston Test against India.

Birmingham’s Edgbaston Stadium will host the rescheduled 5th test against India starting from 1 July 2022. Team India is 2-1 ahead in the series, and they would want to seal the series by winning this match.

Ahead of the match, England announced their playing eleven for the Edgbaston Test. James Anderson has been declared fit, and he will replace Jamie Overton in the playing eleven. Overton was brilliant in the last match, but Anderson will replace him. Zak Crawley has retained his place in the team.

Kevin Pietersen backs Zak Crawley’s selection for Edgbaston test

Former English batter Kevin Pietersen has backed the selection of Zak Crawley in the English team for the test against India. Crawley struggled in the series against New Zealand, where he managed to score just 87 runs at an average of 14.50. Overall, Crawley has scored 1174 test runs at 26.68, courtesy of two centuries.

The opening partnership has always been an issue for the English side, and they have made a lot of changes in that slot. Pietersen backed the selection of Zak Crawley by saying that a player will fail sometimes if he will express himself, and you have to back his ability for the same.

“There is no fear of failure. It’s purely backing guys’ talent. And you know what I like? That, despite his struggles, Zak Crawley has been selected for the India Test this week,” Kevin Pietersen said as per quoted by India Today.

“If you’re going to ask players to express themselves, you have to understand that it sometimes won’t work out. If you start dropping them after a bad run, they won’t feel that they can play as naturally again.”

🗣 “Technique is just a little bit off, it’s almost like he’s just that split second behind where he needs to be” Mel Jones says there’s pressure on England opener Zak Crawley to ‘get himself out of this little bit of a rut’. pic.twitter.com/jeDRn4f6QA — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 26, 2022

English captain Ben Stokes announced the playing eleven of England for the India test, and he confirmed that Zak Crawley will open the innings. Stokes confirmed that Crawley is in their plans and even the performance against India won’t impact his chances much.

“This team and this squad is going to be given a lot of time to perform. Zak Crawley is still in my plans, Brendon’s plans going forward to make this happen. Regardless (of what happens against India),” Ben Stokes said.