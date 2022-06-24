“I’ve got my notes on the Australian batsmen”: Chris Silverwood aims to use Ashes experience to counter Australia in Test series

Sri Lanka’s head coach Chris Silverwood is aiming to use the experience he took from the Ashes series when he was coaching England.

Australia’s Sri Lankan is set to reach its final stages, and it will end with the two tests at the Galle International Stadium in Galle. Australia defeated Pakistan in their home conditions, and they would want to repeat the same performance in Sri Lanka as well.

Australia travelled to Sri Lanka last in 2016, where the Sri Lankan team completed a 3-0 whitewash in the Test series. The spinners of the Sri Lankan team dismantled the Aussie batting, and they would want to do the same in this series as well.

Chris Silverwood aims to use Ashes experience against Australia

Current Sri Lankan coach Chris Silverwood was the coach of the English team which lost to Australia single-handedly in the Ashes. He was sacked as the English coach after the forgettable Ashes.

Chris Silverwood has however said that he has made some extensive notes about the Aussie players during his Ashes experience. He wishes to use those notes to counter the Australian players in the upcoming test series. Silverwood believes his scouting will help the Sri Lankans to beat Australia.

“I keep notes on everything. I’m an avid scribbler, so I’ve got my notes on the Australian batsmen from the Ashes,” Silverwood said.

“I’m not going to go too much into the Ashes … but whatever knowledge I can bring from there and bring to our guys, I will.”

Nearly two hours of facing spin with the red ball for some of the Test batters & that included this very high-quality battle between Nathan Lyon and @marnus3cricket #SLvAus pic.twitter.com/MACu3Bzfxj — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) June 23, 2022

The Sri Lankan team lost the first ODI against Australia, but they made a brilliant comeback by winning the next three games. Silverwood said that winning the ODI series against Australia was quite satisfying, and he is happy about the way the Sri Lankan team is progressing in the journey.

“I had a rough winter over in Australia. They’re a very difficult team to beat in their own backyard,” said Silverwood.

“So winning (the ODI series) here was very satisfying, but more satisfying for me was the progress of the team that has made their way through this journey so far.”