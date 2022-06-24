Cricket

“I’ve got my notes on the Australian batsmen”: Chris Silverwood aims to use Ashes experience to counter Australia in Test series

Sri Lanka's head coach Chris Silverwood is aiming to use the experience he took from the Ashes series when he was coaching England.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"That's the pinnacle of T20 cricket": Andrew Balbirnie wishes to see Ireland players in IPL soon
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
Sri Lanka's head coach Chris Silverwood is aiming to use the experience he took from the Ashes series when he was coaching England.
“I’ve got my notes on the Australian batsmen”: Chris Silverwood aims to use Ashes experience to counter Australia in Test series

Sri Lanka’s head coach Chris Silverwood is aiming to use the experience he took from…