Cricket

“I think he’s very calm, he has the respect of the guys”: Joe Root backs Chris Silverwood to remain the coach after a disappointing Ashes 2021-22

"I think he's very calm, he has the respect of the guys": Joe Root backs Chris Silverwood to remain the coach after a disappointing Ashes 2021-22
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"You will never best me, Devin Booker!": Raptors' mascot pulls a brilliant move after Suns star sends shots his way on Twitter
Next Article
“The Celtics are undefeated when Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown both score 30+ points!”: How the Boston duo dominated the Pacers while showing flashes of greatness together
Cricket Latest News
"I think he's very calm, he has the respect of the guys": Joe Root backs Chris Silverwood to remain the coach after a disappointing Ashes 2021-22
“I think he’s very calm, he has the respect of the guys”: Joe Root backs Chris Silverwood to remain the coach after a disappointing Ashes 2021-22

Ashes 2021-22: English captain Joe Root has backed Chris Silverwood to remain the English coach…