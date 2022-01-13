“I think he’s very calm, he has the respect of the guys”: Joe Root backs Chris Silverwood to remain the coach after a disappointing Ashes 2021-22

Ashes 2021-22: English captain Joe Root has backed Chris Silverwood to remain the English coach after a disappointing Ashes campaign.

The future of Chris Silverwood is under dark clouds after the Ashes 2021-22 performance. England lost the Ashes in just 13 days of play of the first three tests of the series. Silverwood missed the fourth test after being tested Covid positive. The English side lost the initial three games, but when they fight with grit in the fourth test, Silverwood was not present.

Chris Silverwood has joined the English side ahead of the Hobart Test, and the side would aim for a win. Before the fourth test, the batting of the English side was awful apart from Joe Root and Dawid Malan. However, in the fourth Test, the situation was improved. Ben Stokes scored a half-century in both innings in Sydney, whereas Bairstow also scored a brilliant century.

Ashes 2021-22: Joe Root backs Chris Silverwood to remain the coach

Despite the Ashes failure, there are no doubts over Root’s captaincy, but the same can’t be said for Chris Silverwood. It has been more than 4000 days that the English side has won a test in Australia. Chris Silverwood, who replaced Trevor Bayliss as the English coach had the Ashes down under as his top priority. Joe Root has although backed Silverwood to remain as the coach of the side.

“Yes, I would,” Root said on backing Silverwood.

“I think the performances we put in during the first three games, I feel we’ve let him and the coaches down to a degree.”

“I think he’s very calm, he has the respect of the guys in the group and he’s got a desperation to see everyone do well.”

“It was a difficult week for the group of players with him not being around and it must have been very difficult for him.”

“They [Root and Silverwood] know full well they have the support of everyone in the dressing room.”#Ashes pic.twitter.com/o6ql6dzmRL — The Cricketer (@TheCricketerMag) January 2, 2022

England have played the most number of games in the Covid era. Joe Root insists that living in the bio-bubbles for longer intervals does hamper the performance of the side.

“I think he’s had a very difficult time of it with the environments we’ve been living in,” Root said.

“We’re trying to manage winning games of cricket with bubble environments away from home.”

“For a long time we’ve not been able to put our best teams out because we’ve been constantly trying to make sure from a mental wellbeing point of view everyone is looked after properly.”