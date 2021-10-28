Jason Holder: All-rounder replaces injured Obed McCoy in West Indies T20 World Cup squad

Jason Holder has been announced as the replacement of injured Obed McCoy in the West Indies squad for the ICC T20 World Cup.

The defending champions West Indies have been struggling in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. England beat them by six wickets in the first game, whereas South Africa thrashed them by eight wickets in the last game. And now, the left-arm pacer Obed McCoy has been ruled out of the tournament due to an injury.

McCoy has bowled really well this season for the West Indies T20I side. In 2021, McCoy has scalped 18 wickets in 11 games at an economy of 7.08.

Roger Harper, CWI’s Lead Men’s Selector confirmed the news and praised McCoy for his performances. “McCoy did really well in the T20Is earlier this year and adapted well in the opening match against England. He was a key member of the bowling unit and it’s unfortunate he won’t be able to take any further part in the tournament,” he said.

Jason Holder replaces Obed McCoy

West Indies cricket board has confirmed Jason Holder as replacement of McCoy in the T20 World Cup squad. ICC technical committee has confirmed the inclusion of Holder as he was already on the list of reserve players.

“Jason Holder has been in the UAE for a while now and will fit quite well into the team unit. He is an experienced and knowledgeable cricketer who we know will be eager and excited to grab the opportunity,” Harper said.

Holder has scalped 22 T20I wickets in T20I cricket, whereas he has scored 201 runs with the bat. In IPL 2021, Holder scalped 16 wickets at an economy of 7.75. Jason is going to be a key player on these UAE tracks, and his batting ability is a huge plus as well.

West Indies will play their next game against Bangladesh in Sharjah on 29 October 2021.