“Jesus Sachin Bhagwan Tendulkar”: When a fan trolled British Airways for asking God of Cricket Sachin Tendulkar’s full name

Former Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar is regarded as one of the greatest ever players in the history of cricket. The right-handed batter retired from international cricket in 2013, and he even once revealed why he got emotional while playing his last Test match at this home ground.

Tendulkar had a calm head, and he mostly stood away from controversies throughout his career. He was once banned for his bowling action, and it created a lot of stir in the cricketing world. Current high-profile Indian players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and others idolize Tendulkar, and he is one of the biggest brands of cricket.

Although the players, nowadays, are earning a lot of brand endorsements, but Tendulkar was the first cricketer to sign a multi-crore deal with a brand way back in 1995, which subsequently opened the door for other cricketers as well.

When a fan trolled British Airways for asking God of Cricket Sachin Tendulkar’s full name

It was during the All-star series in 2015 when an angry Tendulkar had expressed frustration with British Airways. Tendulkar, who was traveling to the USA with one of his relatives, was kept on the wait list despite seats being available in the plane.

Tendulkar had taken to social media platform Twitter to lash out at the airline company for the same. In response, British Airways had asked Tendulkar for his full details. It was at this time that numerous social media users had flooded the airline’s question with some incredible replies.

“Angry Disappointed and Frustrated. #BAdserviceBA Family member’s Waitlisted ticket not confirmed despite seats being available,” Sachin Tendulkar had tweeted back in the day.

“We’re sorry to hear this Sachin, could you please DM us your baggage ref, full name and address so we can look into this for you?,” British Airways replied.

“Baggage No. 786 Full Name: Jesus Sachin Bhagwan Tendulkar Amritsari Address: Kashi, Rome, Mecca,” A fan trolled British Airways.

Tendulkar is called the “God of cricket”, and it was proved yet again that the popularity of the Indian star is immense, and he gets support in both his on-the-field and off-the-field issues.