Ranji Trophy table 2022: Points table Ranji Trophy 2022 season

Ranji Trophy table 2022: Jharkhand humbled Tamil Nadu in their last league match to make way for their shocking exit from the tournament.

A two-wicket drubbing handed by Jharkhand at the Nehru Stadium in Guwahati in their last league fixture has meant that the domestic giants Tamil Nadu have been crashed out of the Ranji Trophy 2021-22.

With each of the 38 teams having played their three league games each, the league phase of BCCI’s premier 4-day tournament came to an end, with nine teams making it through to the knock-out phase.

While Mumbai made it through to the knock-out phase for the first time since 2017-18 by getting the better of Odisha, Uttar Pradesh chased down 357 runs in their second innings on the final day against Maharashtra, to advance through from their group as well.

Mumbai’s Sarfaraz Khan, continuing with his purple patch of form, smashed yet another century (165 off 181) to play a pivotal role in Mumbai’s win versus Odisha by an innings and 108 runs. He is currently placed at the second spot in the ongoing season’s leading run-getter’s list having smashed 551 runs across 4 innings at a mind-boggling average of 137.75.

In fact, in the last 12 Ranji Trophy innings, Sarfaraz has piled on 1471 runs at an average of 163.44, with the assistance of five centuries, two double centuries and a triple century.

Jharkhand to play Pre Quarter-Final against Nagaland

Jharkhand, despite having topped the Elite Group H with a two-wicket win over Tamil Nadu in the last league match, will have to play the Pre Quarter-Final against Nagaland- the table toppers of the Plate Group.

Jharkhand (from Elite Group H) were tied with Uttarakhand (table toppers from Elite Group E) with 12 points each after the end of league phase. However, Jharkhand’s lower run quotient (0.958) as against Uttarakhand’s (1.398) meant that the latter made it through to the Quarterfinal.

They will face Nagaland in the Pre Quarter-Final at the Eden Gardens from March 12.

The seven teams to qualify directly to the Quarterfinals are Mumbai, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, Uttarakhand, Punjab.

Ranji Trophy table 2022

Plate Mat Won Lost Draw Tied NR Pts Nagaland 3 3 0 0 0 0 19 Manipur 3 1 1 1 0 0 10 Sikkim 3 1 1 1 0 0 9 Arunachal Pradesh 3 1 2 0 0 0 6 Bihar 3 0 1 2 0 0 4 Mizoram 3 0 1 2 0 0 2

Elite Group H Mat Won Lost Draw Tied NR Pts Jharkhand 3 2 1 0 0 0 12 Chhattisgarh 3 1 0 2 0 0 10 Tamil Nadu 3 0 1 2 0 0 6 Delhi 3 0 1 2 0 0 2

Elite Group G Mat Won Lost Draw Tied NR Pts Uttar Pradesh 3 2 0 1 0 0 13 Vidarbha 3 1 0 2 0 0 12 Maharashtra 3 1 1 1 0 0 8 Assam 3 0 3 0 0 0 0

Elite Group F Mat Won Lost Draw Tied NR Pts Punjab 3 2 0 1 0 0 16 Haryana 3 1 1 1 0 0 9 Himachal Pradesh 3 1 1 1 0 0 8 Tripura 3 0 2 1 0 0 1

Elite Group E Mat Won Lost Draw Tied NR Pts Uttarakhand 3 2 1 0 0 0 12 Andhra 3 1 1 1 0 0 9 Services 3 1 1 1 0 0 8 Rajasthan 3 1 2 0 0 0 6

Elite Group D Mat Won Lost Draw Tied NR Pts Mumbai 3 2 0 1 0 0 16 Saurashtra 3 2 0 1 0 0 14 Odisha 3 0 2 1 0 0 3 Goa 3 0 2 1 0 0 1

Elite Group C Mat Won Lost Draw Tied NR Pts Karnataka 3 2 0 1 0 0 16 Railways 3 1 0 2 0 0 10 Jammu and Kashmir 3 1 2 0 0 0 6 Puducherry 3 0 2 1 0 0 1

Elite Group B Mat Won Lost Draw Tied NR Pts Bengal 3 3 0 0 0 0 18 Hyderabad 3 2 1 0 0 0 12 Baroda 3 0 2 1 0 0 3 Chandigarh 3 0 2 1 0 0 1