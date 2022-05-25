Jhulan Goswami biopic: Who is Jhulan Goswami? Jhulan Goswami movie release date

Jhulan Goswami biopic: The tall right arm pacer from West Bengal will be the first Indian women’s cricketer to have a biopic to her credit.

During the ‘Eliminator’ fixture of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have won the Toss and opted to field first against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), after rain delayed the start of play by around half-an-hour.

As is the tradition followed in the Eden Gardens, the legendary Indian fast bowler Jhulan Goswami was the one who rung the customary bell to mark the commencement of the high-octane knock-out clash between the 3rd and the 4th placed sides.

Goswami, 39, last played for India during the ICC Women’s World Cup in New Zealand this February, where the Indian women’s team fell agonizingly short of making it through to the semi-finals post the loss against South Africa.

Good to see Jhulan Goswami ring the bell at the Eden for an IPL game.#IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/ICGeDlcqDb — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) May 25, 2022

Jhulan Goswami biopic

Unarguably regarded one of the world’s greatest bowlers in the 50-Over format, Jhulan Goswami will soon have her inspiring life story portrayed on the OTT platform ‘Netflix’, with the biopic titled ‘Chakda Express’.

Having made her international debut for India in the year 2002, Goswami holds the world record of scalping the highest number of wickets in the ODI format, and had also in March this year became the all-time leading wicket-taker in the Women’s 50-over World Cup history.

Having played a total of 201 ODIs – the second-highest in the world after India’s Mithali Raj, Goswami has scalped a seemingly unsurmountable 252 wickets at an average of 21.98.

Placed second in the list is former Australian bowler Cathyrn Fitzpatrick with 182 wickets under her name.

Jhulan Goswami movie release date

Born in Chakdaha, in the Nadia district of West Bengal, the ‘Chakada Express’, directed by Susanta Das, is set to complete the shooting process by the end of this year, with the official release date yet to be officially announced.

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma will be seen portraying Goswami in her biopic, the teaser video of which was announced in January this year.