Why Mithali Raj not playing today: Why is Jhulan Goswami not playing Women’s T20 Challenge 2022?

Why Mithali Raj not playing today: Legendary duo of Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami are not playing the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022.

After a gap of one season, the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 started at the MCA Stadium in Pune with the match between Supernovas and Trailblazers. Smriti Mandhana is leading the Trailblazers, whereas Harmanpreet Kaur is leading the Supernovas.

A total of four matches will be played this season, three league matches and one final. Pune’s MCA Stadium will host all the matches. Supernovas won the toss and opted to bat first against the Trailblazers, and they went off to a fantastic start as well.

Both Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami are not playing the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022. Mithali Raj was the captain of Velocity in the 2020 season, whereas Jhulan Goswami was a part of the Trailblazers.

Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami announced their retirement from cricket after the recent ICC Women’s World Cup in New Zealand. India could not reach the semi-final of the tournament after losing their last league game against South Africa.

“Everything should come to an end, it’ll take time to settle the emotions,” Mithali Raj said after the game against South Africa.

“Thanks to everyone who turned out for every Indian game, it was nice to hear your cheers and keep supporting the girls and the Indian women’s team in the future.”

Jhulan Goswami could not play the game against South Africa due to an injury. Mithali Raj scored 2364 T20I runs at 37.52, courtesy of 17 half-centuries, whereas Jhulan Goswami scalped 56 T20I wickets at an economy of 5.45. Both Mithali and Jhulan are legends of the game.

Jhulan Goswami is the first Women’s cricketer to take 250 ODI wickets. She is only the 2nd cricketer after Mithali Raj to play more than 200 ODI games.