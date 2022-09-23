Jhulan Goswami IPL team: Will Jhulan Goswami play Women’s IPL 2023?

Jhulan Goswami IPL team: The veteran Indian fast bowler will retire from International Cricket as the second-most capped ODI player.

Legendary Indian fast bowler Jhulan Goswami will step on the field for one last time in Indian colours, as team India will take on England during the first and the last ODI tomorrow, at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground.

Goswami’s rich international career will fittingly end on a high, as team India have for the first time since 1999, won a limited Overs series against England, by taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

Scalping a record number of 253 wickets (with a game still to go) across 203 ODIs, the veteran cricketer will not only finish her career as the second-most capped women’s ODI Cricketer, behind former India skipper Mithali Raj (232 ODIs), but also as the only bowler with more than 200 wickets in the format.

Having made her debut for India back in the year 2002, the 39-year-old will end her two decade-long international after featuring in 204 ODIs, 12 Tests, and 68 T20Is.

Jhulan Goswami IPL team

Just a couple of days ahead of Goswami’s final international appearance, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly announced an expected commencement of the inaugural season of Women’s IPL, by the beginning of next year.

The BCCI is currently working on the much-awaited Women’s IPL. We are expecting to start the first season early next year,” Ganguly wrote in the letter dated September 20.

The announcement meant that fans were eager to hear from Goswami whether she would partake in the much-anticipated maiden season of the IPL.

“At this moment I am just ending my international career. Haven’t decided yet about IPL, once there is an official confirmation about it for the upcoming season, will think about it, ” remarked Goswami on her final match eve at the Lord’s.

Final presser (at least for journalists in India) with Jhulan Goswami before she retires from international cricket at Lord’s on Sep 24.#ThankYouJhulan for being ever so willing to speak with journalists, esp. the young ones trying to find their feet in the industry. pic.twitter.com/j262nX9SSM — Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) September 23, 2022

It is worth of a mention that Goswami had already announced her T20I retirement in the year 2018. However, she did participate in the first three seasons (2018, 2019, and 2020) of the Women’s T20 Challenge, now a three-team T20 format tournament organized by the BCCI.

Goswami and Mithali Raj had been rested during the fourth season of the aforementioned tournament this year, with an eye on providing opportunities to the upcoming talent in the country.